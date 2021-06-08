Maharashtra records 10,891 fresh Covid-19 cases, pushing tally to 5.58 million

Maharashtra reported 10,891 cases of Covid-19 and 295 fatalities on Tuesday, taking the caseload and the death toll to 5,852,891 and 101,172, respectively, according to the state health department’s bulletin. A total number of 16,577 people recovered on Monday while the cumulative recoveries now stand at 5,580,925.

The capital city of Mumbai reported 682 new cases of Covid-19, taking the total tally of cases to 712,055 In the previous 24 hours, seven individuals succumbed to the infection, pushing the death toll to 15,006.

Tuesday's daily tally marks an increase from the total number of cases recorded a day before. The western state recorded 10,219 cases on Monday, reporting a decrease from the 12,557 cases recorded on Sunday.

The state tested 211,042 samples on Tuesday, an increase from the 1,87,172 samples tested on Monday.

Dr Subhash Salunke, advisor to the state on Covid-19 management, told Hindustan Times that the recent fall was made possible by the lockdown-like restrictions imposed in the state on April 22, ramping up of testing facilities, and regular supply of required medication in affected areas. For areas like Kolhapur, which is witnessing a spike in cases, Salunke attributed the late occurrence of the virus as the reason for the rise.

“The lockdown as well as other factors such as ramping up of tests and regular supply of medicines ensured reduction of cases. In areas like Kolhapur, the virus came late and hence, active cases there will come down in the next 15 days,” said Salunke.

Maharashtra chief minister Uddhav Thackeray announced an easing of the lockdown-like restrictions from Monday, which was imposed in a bid to contain the rising number of cases. A five-level unlock plan was announced on Sunday allowing areas with a positivity rate of 5% or less and less than 25% oxygen bed occupancy to open up completely. However, no public movement is allowed in areas with more than 20% positivity rate and over 75% occupancy of oxygen beds.

