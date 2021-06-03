Maharashtra records 15,229 daily Covid-19 cases, 307 fresh fatalities in last 24 hours

Maharashtra on Thursday reported 15,229 new Covid-19 cases as the state’s tally reached 5,791,413 cases, according to data from the state government. Also, 307 patients succumbed to their infections on the day, which pushed the death toll to 97,394.

As many as 25,617 people were discharged in the last 24 hours. So far, 5,486,206 people have recovered from the disease. Active caseload currently stands at 204,974, the data showed.

Meanwhile, the capital city Mumbai reported 985 new infections of the coronavirus disease on the day and 27 related fatalities. With this, the Covid-19 tally reached 708,026 and the death toll further climbed to 14,907 in the country’s financial capital, the latest data showed. Also, 897 people recovered in the city, taking the total recoveries to 675,193, according to a bulletin from the Mumbai corporation.

Medical workers in the state tested 260,032 samples in the previous 24 hours for the disease and so far, 35,774,626 tests have been conducted in the state.

The state has been witnessing a declining trend of daily new cases and has been reporting less than 20,000 fresh infections daily since last Sunday. However, on Wednesday, there was a marginal spike in the daily new cases with 15,169 new cases after witnessing over 14,000 new cases previously on Tuesday. Fresh infections have been on the decline in Mumbai too with the city reporting 666 new cases on Monday, the lowest this week. However, the city too saw a spike in new cases on Wednesday after 923 people tested positive.

Among the cities, Pune recorded 465 new Covid-19 cases, Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) recorded 203 new cases, Nagpur recorded 139 new cases, Thane recorded 134 new cases and Navi Mumbai recorded 91 new cases.

Earlier in the day, the Maharashtra government announced a five-level unlock plan following a meeting within the state disaster management authority. According to the plan, all restrictions would be lifted from around 18 districts that have less than 5 per cent positivity rate and less than 25 per cent occupancy of oxygen beds. These districts also form the first level. However, the Mumbai city and suburbs have been placed in the second level of the unlock plan, the government said.

According to the data from the Union ministry of health and family welfare, 23,052,074 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, comprising 18,400,557 first doses and 4,651,517 second doses, have been administered to beneficiaries in the state as of 7am on the day.