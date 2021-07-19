Maharashtra records 9,000 new Covid-19 cases, 5,756 recoveries

Maharashtra on Sunday recorded 9,000 new Covid-19 cases, pushing the count to 6,149,264. The tally of active cases increased to 103,486. The state reported 5,756 recoveries in the past 24 hours and saw 180 casualties, taking the toll to 127,031. Satara reported the highest fatalities with 32 deaths, followed by Pimpri-Chinchwad with 20 deaths.

Daily Covid-19 cases have not gone down in the past month, which has become a cause of concern for state authorities. Experts have stated the local administration will have to work on mission mode to ensure decline in cases.

Since June 14, the state has been reporting 8,000 to 10,000 cases each day with a few exceptions when less than 8,000 cases were reported. Despite lockdown restrictions in place, the situation is not improving. In the past 18 days, the average daily cases stood at 8,489, as compared to 8,843 cases recorded in the first nine days of this month. Last month, it stood at 10,542.

On Sunday, Mumbai clocked 455 cases, taking the case tally to 731,158. It also recorded 12 fatalities, pushing toll to 15,702.

In the past 24 hours, the state tested 220,784 samples and had a positivity rate of 4.07%. However, the overall positivity rate stood at 13.66%, according to the data issued by the state health department on Sunday.

A total of 124,907 doses of vaccine were administered on Sunday, according to the data available on CoWIN portal. Till date, 39,511,619 doses have been administered.