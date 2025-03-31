Menu Explore
Maharashtra sees 31% spike in vehicle registrations during Gudi Padwa week

ByHT Correspondent
Mar 31, 2025 08:18 AM IST

Mumbai: Gudi Padwa week saw 87,496 new vehicle registrations in Maharashtra, a 31% increase from last year, with notable rises in both two-wheelers and four-wheelers.

Mumbai: The Gudi Padwa week, celebrated as new year in the state, saw a surge in vehicle registrations across Maharashtra, with 87,496 new vehicles—including two-wheelers, four-wheelers, and other categories—registered between March 23 and 30. This marks a 31% increase compared to the same period last year, according to data from the state Transport Department.

The increase translates to 20,739 more vehicles registered this year compared to 2024. Vehicle dealerships across the state facilitated registrations through their respective Regional Transport Offices (RTOs).

Among four-wheelers, 22,327 new cars were registered, up by 5,188 units from last year’s 17,139—a 30.27% increase. “Our staff was on duty despite the holiday rush. In Mumbai, the RTOs at Tardeo and Thane alone saw registrations of nearly 3,000 to 3,200 vehicles,” said a Transport Department official.

The two-wheeler segment saw a similar trend, with 52,153 new motorcycles and scooters registered, reflecting a sharp rise of 11,478 units (28.21%) from 40,675 in 2024.

Officials also noted that the five busiest RTOs in terms of vehicle registrations were Pune, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Nashik, Tardeo, and Thane.

News / Cities / Mumbai / Maharashtra sees 31% spike in vehicle registrations during Gudi Padwa week
