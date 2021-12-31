Maharashtra announces fresh curbs after massive spike in new Covid cases, 450 Omicron infections

The Maharashtra government has imposed more Covid-19 restrictions as the state reported a massive jump in daily cases of coronavirus disease (Covid-19) at 5,368 and its tally of Omicron infections rose to 450.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Mumbai saw a 46 per cent jump in Covid-19 cases after 3,671 new infections were detected in the capital city of the state on Thursday. Mumbai also reported 190 cases of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus, the highest single-day spike so far, taking the tally of such patients in the city to 327.

In a revised order late on Thursday night, the Maharashtra government announced fresh curbs on attendance at weddings, social, political, religious events and funerals.

Also read | 14 cities in 8 states on govt’s Omicron watch

"In case of marriages or any other social, political or religious event, the maximum number of attendees shall be restricted to 50 persons. The maximum number of attendees is restricted to 20 in funerals," the order read.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

"In any other part of the state which are tourist spots that attract a large crowd of people such as beaches, open grounds, etc, the competent authority may as deemed appropriate, impose section 144 of the Code of Criminal Procedure 1973,” it added.

Also read | Maharashtra records 5k Covid cases in single day

Meanwhile, Mumbai Police have already imposed Section 144 in the city starting from December 30 till January 7.

As per the new Covid-19 restrictions, prohibition has been placed on New Year's celebrations, parties in any closed or open space including restaurants, hotels, bars, pubs, resorts, and clubs from December 30 to January 7.

"The order shall come into the force, in the areas under the control of Commissioner of Police, Greater Mumbai from 00:00 Hrs of 30 December 2021 and will remain in force till 24 Hrs of 7 January 2022, unless withdrawn earlier," the order reads.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Also read | World braces for virus surge in New Year

"Any person contravening this order shall be punishable under section 188 of Indian Penal Code 1860 in addition to the penal provision under the Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and National Disaster Management Act 2005 and other legal provisions as applicable," said Chaitanya S, deputy commissioner of police.

Data shows nearly 45 per cent of the 450 Omicron cases detected in Maharashtra are from those without any international travel history. Out of the 450 Omicron cases detected till Thursday, 206 did not have any travel history.

The figures have health experts worrying the Omicron variant is in a higher transmission phase. They also said the highly mutated Omicron variant is now fast replacing the Delta variant in Mumbai.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON