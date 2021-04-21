Maharashtra SSC exams cancelled, HSC stays postponed

In a relief for more than 1.7 million students in Maharashtra and to ensure equivalence across education boards, the state government on Tuesday cancelled the SSC (Class 10) examinations, owing to the rising Covid-19 infections in the state. Class 12 or HSC exams will remain postponed as per the government’s earlier decision; revised dates will be announced later.

The decision was made in the cabinet meeting held on Tuesday. State education minister Varsha Gaikwad released a statement shortly after the decision was announced by health minister Rajesh Tope. “We had earlier announced a postponement of both SSC and HSC exams. However, with rising infections in the state and the country and after national and international boards declared a cancellation of Class 10 exams, we have decided to cancel them. Students will be marked on the basis of internal assessments. Details on the same will be announced soon,” said Varsha Gaikwad. Gaikwad said the education department will also work on possible options for students who are unhappy with their scores derived from internal assessments.

On April 15, CBSE board cancelled Class 10 exams and postponed Class 12 exams across the country this year. Class 10 students will be marked based on an objective criterion to be developed by the board. The criteria for marking students are yet to be declared.

On April 12, the state government had postponed HSC exams to the end of May and SSC exams to June, following which the state had written to CBSE and ICSE officials, requesting postponement in their board exams. However following CBSE’s decision and a similar decision from ICSE, IGCSE and IB there was growing pressure to cancel exams from students and parents to ensure equivalence across boards, which is key at the time of admissions to colleges. Over 1.7 million students write the SSC exams in the state every year, while around 1.5 million appear for HSC exams.

Parents said they are happy with the decision. Anubha Sahai, president of the Indiawide Parents Association said, “The move is in the interest and safety of students. Students are relieved and now can start planning for the next academic year.”

Prasad Tulaskar, a city-based parent said, “While we welcome the decision it should have come earlier. Students were under tremendous stress of writing an offline exam under the current circumstances,” he added.

Schools are now awaiting guidelines on internal assessments and hope the process of calculating scores is well thought. “Throughout the year, we have not conducted a single exam or assessment. So, we don’t know what scores will be calculated instead of exam scores. The performance of a student over the last 2-3 years can be seen because last year has been tough and many have not been able to do well due to the pandemic,” said a teacher of a school in the eastern suburbs.