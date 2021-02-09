IND USA
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra struggles with bird flu; over 209,606 poultry birds culled
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Maharashtra struggles with bird flu; over 209,606 poultry birds culled

Maharashtra has been struggling with bird flu or avian influenza since more than a month
READ FULL STORY
By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:30 AM IST

Maharashtra has been struggling with bird flu or avian influenza since more than a month. It has reported deaths of over 40,213 birds in the state since January 8 and has culled over 200,000 poultry birds following confirmation of bird flu from ICAR-National Institute of High-Security Animal Diseases (NIHSAD), Bhopal, till date. The figures include around 137,305 poultry birds in Navapur tehsil of Nandurbar district in the last two days (Sunday and Monday).

On Monday, 105,305 poultry birds were culled at four farms in Navapur to contain the spread.

The culling process is started only after receiving a confirmation of bird flu from ICAR-NIHSAD – the central laboratory for bird flu testing. The culling is being done within a one-km radius of the poultry farm affected by the virus.

This is the second time the state is dealing with bird flu in the last 15 years. In 2006, it was limited to Navapur, which was the epicentre of the disease in the Nandurbar district, but this time, the scenario is different. The zoonotic disease has spread to 45 epicentres covering 20 districts across the state.

However, 41 epicentres have been issued sanitisation certificates, indicating they are free from the virus and consumption of poultry products has been allowed in these areas. These epicentres will continue to be monitored for the next three months, government officials said.

Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Parbhani, Latur, Nanded, Pune, Solapur, Beed, Ahmednagar, Yavatmal, Satara, Nagpur, Gadchiroli and Nandurbar are among the districts where bird flu deaths were confirmed by ICAR-NIHSAD. Apart from culling poultry birds, the state has also destroyed 44,686 eggs and 63,864kg of poultry from the infected zones.

On Monday, the state reported a total of 6,126 bird deaths. Of them, 6,119 poultry birds have been found dead in the state alongside numerous herons, sparrows and parrots. Their samples have been sent to ICAR-NIHSAD and the Western Region Disease Diagnosis Laboratory (WRDDL) Pune, for testing.

“Though it has spread to 20 districts, most of the areas where the outbreak was reported to have recorded no bird death in the last 20 days, which is a relief. It indicates that we have been able to control the virus in the respective areas,” said Sachindra Pratap Singh, state animal husbandry commissioner.

Bird flu had heavily impacted the poultry business, with sales plummeting. Vasanth Kumar Shetty, Maharashtra president, poultry farmers and breeders association said that the sale of chicken has reduced by around 25%, which has brought big losses to the industry. “This virus doesn’t transmit to humans but owing to all the misconceptions and rumours, many people have stopped consuming chicken. This has resulted in a loss of sales by around 25%. As per a rough estimation, the industry has suffered a loss of 75 crore to 80 crore in a month in the state,” said Shetty.

The state government has paid compensation of 340,600 to the poultry farmers in the infected zone, against culling of poultry birds and disposal of eggs and poultry feed.

Shetty said that the compensation offered by the state government is very nominal. “Culling of poultry birds means farmers are going out of business and their livelihood is gone for over a year, which needs to be considered while determining compensation amount. The government is not giving even the basic cost against culling one poultry bird,” he said.

Bird flu cases in Navapur

Navapur is in picture again after around 5,000 poultry birds were found dead in the tehsil yet were not reported to the local administration despite frequent appeals from the state government, considering rise in bird flu deaths. On Monday, the district administration culled around 105,305 poultry birds while on Sunday 31,400 poultry birds were culled. Samples from four poultry farms tested positive for bird flu on Saturday.

The state animal husbandry department said that it would have to cull approximately 150,000 poultry birds in the tehsil.

Navapur, which is known from layer poultry farming, has some 26 such poultry farms. The tehsildar had received a complaint that a poultry farm was concealing the deaths of its poultry birds, following which the local administration took action and a first information report (FIR) was registered against the farm owner. It FIR was lodged under the Prevention and Control of Infectious and Contagious Diseases in Animal Act, 2009, under which reporting unusual deaths in poultry birds is mandatory.

“The poultry owner was told by a local veterinary that the deaths are because of ‘ranikhet’ [a contagious disease that causes death in poultry birds]. The police are investigating the matter now,” said Shetty, who was in Navapur to review the situation.

The state government has set up 72 teams to complete the culling process in the area at the earliest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
app
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

FYJC admission: 1,757 aspirants bag seat in Mumbai colleges in special round

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:44 AM IST
As per data shared by the education department, a total of 2,478 students were allotted a college on the first day, of which 1,757 were admitted in colleges across the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).
READ FULL STORY
Close
Suraj Kumar Dubey.
Suraj Kumar Dubey.
mumbai news

Navy sailor Suraj Kumar Dubey cremated with full state honours in Palamu

By Vishal Sharma, Latehar
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:42 AM IST
Indian Navy sailor Suraj Kumar Dubey, who died under suspicious circumstances in Maharashtra, was cremated with full state honours at his native village Purbadiha in Jharkhand’s Palamu district on Monday
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

80% work on third Kalwa Creek bridge completed: Thane civic body

By Megha Pol, Thane
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:41 AM IST
The girder over the creek will be launched in one month while the entire work will be completed by June this year.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Maharashtra denies to give details on Metro-3 car shed report

By Tanushree Venkatraman, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:40 AM IST
Responding to an RTI query by HT, state urban development said the report submitted by the committee is under government consideration.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Potential vaccine beneficiaries in Mumbai provide incorrect numbers on app

By Rupsa Chakraborty
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:39 AM IST
Many HCWs and FLWs are forced to register for inoculation by their supervisors, but they provide incorrect individual details to avoid the process later
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Mumbai: Special CBI court refuses to close murder case against Chhota Rajan

By Charul Shah, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:39 AM IST
The court observed the fact that witnesses had turned hostile against other accused in the case during their separate trials was not sufficient to accept the closure report against the gangster.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

With Mumbai locals open to all, BEST buses see drop in riders

By Aroosa Ahmed, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:37 AM IST
The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) has witnessed a dip of over 100,000 passengers in a week after local train services resumed on February 1.
READ FULL STORY
Close
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
For representational purpose only. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

19-year-old raped by two inside a bus in Navi Mumbai, one arrested

By Pranab Jyoti Bhuyan, Navi Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:37 AM IST
Police arrested one of the accused on Monday, while the second accused, who is the driver of the bus, is still at large.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The MVA leaders are strategising to get in 170-plus votes for the election, which can also end the speculation over its survival. (HT Photo)
The MVA leaders are strategising to get in 170-plus votes for the election, which can also end the speculation over its survival. (HT Photo)
mumbai news

Poll for Maharashtra Assembly speaker: Time for another MVA-BJP fight?

By Surendra P Gangan, Mumbai
UPDATED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:39 AM IST
The political stage in the state is likely to witness another tussle between the ruling Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition and opposition Bharatiya Janata Party, following the resignation of Nana Patole as the speaker of the Maharashtra Assembly
READ FULL STORY
Close
Artificial Intelligence is a field of computer science that trains machines to simulate the workings of the human mind. (FILE)
Artificial Intelligence is a field of computer science that trains machines to simulate the workings of the human mind. (FILE)
mumbai news

Protecting AI-driven technology still a challenge, say science and tech institutes

By Priyanka Sahoo, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:34 AM IST
While most technology institutes have empanelled lawyers for intellectual property (IP) rights, many are now seeking help from agents and consultants to handle the application process for AI.
READ FULL STORY
Close
The University of Mumbai (MU) has released a circular with various guidelines for affiliated colleges to follow once colleges reopen from February 15. (HT FILE)
The University of Mumbai (MU) has released a circular with various guidelines for affiliated colleges to follow once colleges reopen from February 15. (HT FILE)
mumbai news

Mumbai: Continue online classes or allow peak-hour train travel, say teachers and students

By Shreya Bhandary, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:33 AM IST
Days after the University of Mumbai (MU) released a circular with various guidelines for affiliated colleges to follow once colleges reopen from February 15, teachers and students have said resuming on-campus lectures is not feasible if they are not allowed to travel by train during peak hours.
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Maharashtra to improve quality of driving with tracks, 65 simulators

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:33 AM IST
To improve the quality of driving in the city as a part of the road safety month initiative, the transport department is seeking the support of educational institutions including schools and colleges to provide their ground on weekends, to use as driving tracks
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Maharashtra issues order to waive entertainment duty for 1996 Michael Jackson concert

By HT Correspondent, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:32 AM IST
The Maharashtra government issued an order to waive off entertainment duty worth 33,376,000 to the organisers Wizcraft Entertainment, against a concert of late American pop singer and dancer Michael Jackson organised in Mumbai around 24 years ago
READ FULL STORY
Close
HT Image
HT Image
mumbai news

Maharashtra struggles with bird flu; over 209,606 poultry birds culled

By Faisal Malik, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:30 AM IST
Maharashtra has been struggling with bird flu or avian influenza since more than a month
READ FULL STORY
Close
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
(Pratik Chorge/HT Photo)
mumbai news

Covid-19 vaccination drive: 3 mn Mumbaiites will qualify for phase 3, says BMC

By Eeshanpriya MS, Mumbai
PUBLISHED ON FEB 09, 2021 12:14 AM IST
Depending on whether the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) does registrations on the centralised Cowin app or citizens themselves do it, it will take 15 days or longer for registration to be completed
READ FULL STORY
Close
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP