Maharashtra tightens curbs as Covid-19 cases continue to soar

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday imposed several new restrictions including a ban on inter-city and inter-district travel and curbs on office attendance as Covid-19 cases continue to rise rapidly in the state.

Attendance in government and exempted-category offices has been reduced to 15%, local train travel has been restricted to the essential sector and stricter curbs have been imposed on inter-district and city travel. The order comes into effect from 8pm from Thursday.

A day after the state cabinet’s decision of imposing a full lockdown in the state, the state government issued the orders late on Wednesday. To reduce the mobility between cities and districts, travelling in public buses has been reduced to 50% of the seating capacity, while travelling in local trains has been restricted only to the people working in government offices, medical sector and those who travel for health purposes.

Passengers of private buses (who are allowed to travel) will have to quarantine themselves at home for 14 days after they reach their destination. Bus operators will have to stamp the passengers’ hands to indicate they are supposed to stay at home.

Weddings can take place with 25 persons in attendance in a single hall. The ceremony shall not extend beyond two hours and violation of the rule will attract a fine of ₹50,000, the order said. Medical professionals and those requiring immediate medical attention and disabled people can use public transport services during the period. Disabled persons can be accompanied by another person.

The local disaster management authority can obtain information of passengers of long distance travel and stamp them with “home quarantine” tag.

The decision of lockdown was taken by the state cabinet on Tuesday, amid the projection by the health department of active cases rising over 1.1 million by May 2. The department expressed concerned that the health machinery will not be able to bear the burden as over 80% of it is already under use. The shortage of oxygen and anti-viral drugs such as remdesivir was another concern, after which the ministers insisted for a complete lockdown.

State health minister Rajesh Tope said earlier in the day that except public transport and essential commodities, everything else will be shut down. “Though we are not calling it lockdown, it is a ‘break-the-chain’ initiative amid the rising Covid-19 cases in the state. We have been utilising 80-90% of our facilities in the health infrastructure, including beds, oxygen, manpower and it cannot bear more load...all the cabinet ministers insisted on complete lockdown. Chief minister Uddhav Thackeray will announce it soon,” he said.

