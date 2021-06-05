Maharashtra to bring in 5-level unlock plan from Monday: Rules explained

Maharashtra has announced a five-level unlock plan beginning Monday, June 7, which will be based on Covid-19 positivity rate and the availability of hospital beds with oxygen in the state. The new order was issued late on Friday after a meeting of the State Disaster Management Authority a day before.

The relaxations have been extended on the basis of the level or categories. While Level 1 areas have no restrictions, Level 5 will have strictest curbs with only essential services and shops allowed. None of the districts fall in Level 5, while nine are in Level 1.

Cities and districts in Maharashtra with less than 5 per cent positivity rate and less than 25 per cent occupancy of oxygen beds will come under Level 1. Areas with less than 5 per cent positivity rate and 25 per cent to 30 per cent oxygen bed occupancy will be under Level 2. The Level 3 areas are the ones with 5 per cent to 10 per cent positivity rate or more than 40 per cent oxygen bed occupancy, while those with positivity rate between 10 per cent and 20 per cent or more than 60 per cent oxygen bed occupancy have been put in Level 4. Areas with more than 20 per cent positivity rate and more than 75 per cent of oxygen beds occupied will be under Level 5.

The situation will be assessed every Thursday by the Public Health Department, according to the guidelines.

Level 1

Shops selling both essential and non-essential items, malls, theatres, restaurants and public places for outdoor activities will be open. Private and government offices, funerals, marriages, gyms and salons will also be allowed to function regularly. Locals trains will function regularly. There won’t be any restrictions barring inter-district travel from the areas under Level 5. There are 18 districts, including Ahmednagar, Dhule, Gadchiroli, Jalgaon, Jalna, Latur, Nanded, Yavatmal, that come under this level.

Level 2

Theatres, multiplexes, malls, gyms and restaurants can operate at 50 per cent of their capacity, while social and cultural gatherings will be allowed at the half of capacity of the venue. Use of local trains will be restricted with exemption for medical and essential reasons.

Level 3

Mumbai and most of its neighbouring cities like Thane, Kalyan-Dombivali and Navi Mumbai come under Level 3. These areas will continue to be under curfew after 5pm every day. Essential shops can operate will 4pm on all days and non-essential shops and establishments can now open till 4pm on weekdays. Malls and theatres will remain closed but salons, spas and beauty parlours have been allowed to operate with 50 per cent of their capacity. Restaurants will only be allowed 50 per cent capacity till 4pm on weekdays. Public places for outdoor activities will only be open from 5am to 9am. Local trains have been opened up for women commuters and commuters in a few essential services and medical sector.

All private offices will only be allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity till 4pm on working days. However, local authorities can put restrictions on operations of private offices. Only 50 people will be permitted at wedding and 20 at funerals. Construction will be permitted but either with only onsite labourers, or they must leave by 4pm. Social, cultural, entertainment events and political and election meetings have been allowed with 50 per cent of the capacity of the venue in Level 3 areas.

Level 4

Palghar, Pune (Rural), Raigad, Sangli, Satara, Sindhudurg and Beed come under this category. Only essential shops will be allowed to open till 4pm on all days and pickup and home delivery for restaurants will also be allowed. Private offices of only 'exempted category' will be allowed, while government offices can operate at 25 per cent of their capacity. Weddings may only have 25 people and funerals 20.

Level 5

Areas under Level 5 will follow nearly a complete lockdown situation. Essential shops will be open till 4pm and only home delivery for restaurants will be allowed.