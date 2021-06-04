Maharashtra records 14,152 fresh Covid-19 cases; Mumbai sees 968

Maharashtra recorded 14,152 new Covid-19 cases on Friday, confirming a declining trend in the numbers of cases. The per-day caseload has remained less than 21,000 since the past one week. The tally now reached 58,05,565 since the outbreak of the virus last year.

There are currently 1,96,894 active patients across the state of which Pune tops with 22,725 patients followed by Mumbai with 18,261 active patients. The number of people tested in the state was 2,56,769.

The death toll stands at 99,771, with Mumbai leading with 14,922 deaths followed by Pune with 13,146.

The total number of cases in the past seven days (May 28-June 4) in the state stood at 118,308, which averaged 16,901 new cases daily, while the total number of cases from May 21 to May 27 stood at 1,74,732, which averaged 24,961 cases per day.

Mumbai on Friday recorded 968 cases and 24 deaths, taking the toll to 14,922.

According to Dr Subhash Salunke, advisor, the government of Maharashtra on Covid-19 management, it indicates the decline in the transmission of the virus. “We will see more decline in the coming days but then for that daily monitoring is required. We need to remember that the Covid-19 virus is still present and can rise again. It can nullify all the gains that we have achieved due to the lockdown if we continue to remain casual and don’t adopt Covid-19 appropriate behaviour,” said Dr Salunke.

Ever since there were lockdown relaxations from this month, the state has seen crowding in many places, with many indulging in discarding the masks and not practising social distancing.

Dr Ameet Mandot, director, Gut Clinic said vaccination of citizens should speed up significantly. “The government needs to enforce Covid-19 behaviour strictly, but at the same time, we need to speed up the pace of vaccination.”