Maharashtra govt caps rate for black fungus treatment at private hospitals

After fixing the rates for the Covid-19 treatment in private hospitals, the state government has put a cap on the rates for treatment of mucormycosis or black fungus, at private hospitals.

The admissions of these patients remain the same as the normal Covid-19 patients. While the charges for the routine isolation range from ₹4,000, ₹3,000 and ₹2,400 per day, for A, B and C category areas respectively, it is ₹7,500, ₹5,500 and ₹4,500 for intensive care unit (ICU) without ventilators. For the treatment in ICU with ventilators, the rates are ₹9,000, ₹6,700 and ₹5,400 for the hospitals in A, B and C category areas, respectively. The rates include monitoring, consultation charges, meals, nursing charges investigations such as CBC (complete blood count), serum creatinine, urine routine, X-ray, electrocardiogram (ECG), nursing and bed charges.

For the 28 types of surgeries related to fungal infection, the charges have been capped between ₹10,000 to ₹1 lakh for Class-A areas, ₹75,000 to ₹7,500 for Class-B areas and ₹60,000 to ₹600 for the Class-C areas.

Mumbai Metropolitan Region, except Vasai Virar, Bhiwandi; Nagpur and Pune, have been classified as A-class areas, while areas such as Aurangabad, Solapur, Kolhapur, Nashik, Amravati, Bhiwandi, Nanded, Kolhapur, Vasai Virar and Sangli have been classified as B-class areas. The remaining rural regions are in C-category. The notification issued by the public health department will remain in force till July 31.

It has also warned that if a private hospital is found violating the orders, it will be liable for cancellation of registration of nursing home and also face action under India Penal Code. The notification also states that the billing by such hospitals will be audited by the auditors appointed by local authorities and any such excessive amount, if charged, will be reimbursed to the patient.

Maharashtra has reported more than 5,000 cases of black fungus, which has already declared as a notified disease. The rates have been capped by using provisions in various Acts including the Epidemic Diseases Act, Disaster Management Act, Maharashtra Nursing Home Act, Bombay Public Trusts Act among others.

“Superspeciality hospitals in big cities in MMR, Nagpur, Pune where the specialised doctors are available to handle these cases, charge high rates. This adds to the hardship of patients and the government had received many such complaints,” said a health department official.