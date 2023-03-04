Maharashtra to implement its health scheme in 865 disputed villages in Karnataka

Months after a controversy over disputed areas with Karnataka, the Maharashtra government has decided to make available its flagship health scheme — Mahatma Jyotiba Phule Jan Aarogya Yojana (MJPJAY) — for all the 865 villages that are part of Karnataka on which Maharashtra has staked its claim since 1966. The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting held on Thursday evening.

Union home minister Amit Shah with Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai, Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde and the state deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis during a meeting in New Delhi.(PTI/ Representative Image)

It assumes political significance as a controversy was stoked after Karnataka chief minister Basavaraj Bommai in November last year said that his government was seriously considering the inclusion of 40 villages from Jat tehsil in Sangli district in Karnataka. These 40 villages were apart from the 865 villages for which a dispute has been going on between the two states since 1966 and the matter is pending before the supreme court for many decades.

The dispute flared up after trucks from Maharashtra were attacked by a local group called the ‘Karnataka Rakshana Vedike’. All these brought major backlash for the ruling Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena and Bharatiya Janata Party as the latter is in ruling in Karnataka as well as at Centre.

MJPJAY facilitates cashless medical treatments to the needy patients at government empanelled 1,000 hospitals for around 996 types of diseases, surgeries and therapies. The annual expense on the scheme is around ₹1,400 crore. The addition of 865 villages will bring an additional burden of ₹54cr on the state exchequer.

“We have decided to implement the health guarantee scheme in all the 865 villages of Belgaum, Karwar, Kalaburagi and Bidar areas of Karnataka,” said a senior minister, wishing to remain anonymous.

Besides, the state has decided to empanel 150 additional hospitals located at eight districts that share borders with the neighboring states. This will facilitate them to get treatment at a nearby hospital under the scheme, said a senior officer from general administration department (GAD).

Apart from them, the state has also decided to empanel KLE Hospital, Belgaum and Goa Medical College and Hospital, Panaji under the scheme for the people residing in the disputed villages, he added.

To identify them as beneficiaries and verify their residential address, rations cards and Aadhar cards will be considered as proofs. They will also have to give a self-declaration, said the official.

Before this, chief minister Eknath Shinde on November 25 decided to provide a special grant of ₹10 crore to all the social, educational, charitable, cultural as well as semi-public institutions and organizations in 865 villages. The financial assistance was allocated through the Chief Minister’s Charitable Fund for which the chief minister has used his discretionary powers.

