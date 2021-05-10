Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Maharashtra to set up task force for children orphaned by Covid-19
Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur said children getting orphaned due to Covid- 19 was becoming a social problem.(HT file photo)
Maharashtra to set up task force for children orphaned by Covid-19

PTI |
PUBLISHED ON MAY 10, 2021 07:33 PM IST

The Maharashtra government would form a task force in every district to protect children orphaned by Covid-19, an official said on Monday.

The task force will be headed by collectors and will comprise commissioners of civic bodies, police chiefs, rural health officials etc of the district, a state government release said.

Maharashtra Women and Child Development Minister Yashomati Thakur said children getting orphaned due to Covid- 19 was becoming a social problem, adding that the state government would ensure they are nurtured, get protection as well as education.

