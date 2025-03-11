Menu Explore
Mahayuti announces spree of memorials to Maratha kings and soldiers

ByFaisal Malik
Mar 11, 2025 06:12 AM IST

Five more memorials are in the process of coming up in the state dedicated to Ambedkar, Vajpayee, Bal Thackeray, writer and social worker Annabhau Sathe

MUMBAI: After chief minister Devendra Fadnavis’ declaration that the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb should be removed from Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, the Mahayuti government has gone one step ahead in its memorial politics, and announced a number of memorials, including one to Chhatrapati Sambhaji.

Mumbai, India - March 10, 2025:Dy CM and State Finance minister Ajit Pawar and MoS Finance Ashish Jaiswal along with other MLA's and MLC pays respect to Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue before presenting the State budget during the budget assembly session at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, March 10, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)
Mumbai, India - March 10, 2025:Dy CM and State Finance minister Ajit Pawar and MoS Finance Ashish Jaiswal along with other MLA's and MLC pays respect to Chattrapati Shivaji Maharaj Statue before presenting the State budget during the budget assembly session at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, India, on Monday, March 10, 2025. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times)

The announcement coincides with the release of the Vicky Kaushal starrer ‘Chhava’, which created a fresh round of anger against the Mughal emperor who captured, tortured and executed Sambhaji in March 1689. Sambhaji was the second ruler of the Maratha empire and son of Maratha king Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

The 2025-26 budget presented by finance minister Ajit Pawar on Monday has plans for a grand memorial to Sambhaji Maharaj at Sangameshwar, Ratnagiri. This is the place where he was captured after being spied on by Maratha officials.

“Chhatrapati Sambhaji Maharaj, who dedicated his life to protecting and expanding the Swarajya established by Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, fought with immense bravery and valour, and emerged victorious in all battles,” said Ajit. “One of the prominent places marking his heroic deeds in Maharashtra is Sangameshwar in the Konkan region.” Ajit said the memorial at Sangameshwar would “permanently commemorate the heroic deeds of the proud king who sacrificed his life for Swarajya”. He added that work on the memorials at Mouje Tulapur, and Mouje Vadhu Budruk, Sambhaji’s samadhi, was already in progress.

Elaborating on the details, chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said that the memorial would come up at Sardesai Wada, from where the Maratha king was captured. “I had a telephonic discussion with the owners of the place who requested me not to evict them completely, as they have been living at the place for decades. I assured them that they would not be removed,” the CM told reporters.

The state government also announced another memorial, this one to Shivaji Maharaj in Agra, where he was imprisoned by Aurangzeb. “The escape of Shivaji Maharaj from Mughal captivity is an inspiring event in Maharaj’s life history,” Ajit told the state assembly. “The government has decided to erect a grand memorial at this place. The UP government will make land available.”

Ajit also announced a memorial at Panipat, Haryana, to the Maratha soldiers who fought in the third battle of Panipat. “This will be a symbol of the bravery of the millions of Marathas who sacrificed their lives for Swarajya,” he said. “The land for this memorial will be made available with the help of the Haryana government.”

Five more memorials are in the process of coming up in the state. These are dedications to Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar, Atal Bihari Vajpayee, Bal Thackeray, writer and social worker Annabhau Sathe and freedom fighter Lahuji Salve.

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai.
See More
