Mahayuti, MVA face off in MLC polls today

Mumbai: A keen tussle is expected between the ruling Mahayuti and the opposition Maharashtra Vikas Aghadi (MVA) for the biennial election to the state legislative council scheduled on Friday. Members of the legislative assembly will elect 11 members of the council, for which 12 candidates are in the fray including nine from Mahayuti and three from MVA. Mumbai, India - July 11, 2024:CM Eknath Shinde during monsoon session at Vidhan Bhavan, in Mumbai, India, on Thursday, July 11, 2024. (Photo by Anshuman Poyrekar/ Hindustan Times) (Hindustan Times)

All parties except the Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) had moved their MLAs to hotels ahead of the polls apprehending cross-voting. On Thursday, leaders of these parties held meetings with MLAs at the respective hotels, but two Congress MLAs skipped their party meeting.

The BJP has the highest number of candidates in the fray at five – they include Pankaja Munde, Sadabhau Khot, Parinay Phuke, Yogesh Tilekar and Amit Gorkhe. Its ally, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has fielded two former MPs, Bhawna Gawli and Krupal Tumane, while the Ajit Pawar-led NCP has also fielded two candidates, Rajesh Vitekar and Shivajirao Garje.

From the MVA, the Congress has fielded Pradnya Satav, Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Milind Narvekar while NCP (SP) has sponsored the candidature of Peasants and Workers Party leader Jayant Patil. It is apprehended that the three candidates may not get sufficient votes to emerge as winners.

The strength of the assembly has reduced to 274 from 288 owing to some members resigning after being elected to the Lok Sabha, joining other parties or dying. Based on the strength of the house, each candidate will need 23 votes to get elected. The ruling alliance has a combined strength of 181 MLAs, while the opposition has 64 MLAs. Various small parties and independents account for another 29 MLAs. Since both sides do not have adequate votes to get all their candidates elected, there are apprehensions of horse-trading as well as cross-voting by MLAs of major parties.

An NCP leader said the party, which has 40 MLAs and is supported by two independents, has secured adequate votes for its two candidates. Around 3-4 Congress MLAs are also expected to vote in favour of NCP candidates, he said. “Zeeshan Siddique whose father Baba Siddique is in the NCP, Sulabha Khodke whose husband Sanjay Khodke is a key NCP leader and two MLAs from Nanded district who are close to former chief minister Ashok Chavan may vote for our candidates,” said the leader. Kailash Gorantyal, a Congress MLA, too told media persons that the party is not sure about four MLAs who are closely associated with leaders in other parties.

A Shiv Sena (UBT) legislator claimed that Narvekar, the personal assistant to Uddhav Thackeray, would get elected comfortably.

“We have 15 MLAs and an independent. Congress will give its 7-8 surplus votes to us. In addition, we are expecting 2-3 votes from independents and small parties,” said the leader. He said party leaders are aware that they cannot bank on all designated Congress MLAs voting for Narvekar.

“We are taking precautions for the same,” he said. Narveker himself has cordial relations with leaders from all parties, which should help him gather a few extra votes, he added.

On paper, Patil appeared to be the weakest candidate, but NCP (SP) leaders insisted that he would get the required votes.

“We have 12 MLAs and 6-7 MLAs from small parties and independents will also vote for Patil. Besides, there are a number of MLAs in NCP who want our tickets to contest the upcoming assembly elections from our party, as they have seen the Lok Sabha results. We are in touch with them,” said a senior NCP (SP) leader.