Mahayuti plans mega event for Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin scheme launch

Mumbai: The Mahayuti government has announced plans for a grand event to distribute the first instalment of the 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme on Saturday, 17 August. The main celebration is expected to take place in Pune, with simultaneous public gatherings across all districts where the event will be screened live. Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde with State Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. (ANI Photo) (Deepak Salvi)

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde convened an urgent meeting on Thursday night with Deputy Chief Ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar. Pawar, who was touring Nashik at the time, was summoned to Mumbai for the discussions. The meeting agenda covered preparations for the upcoming assembly elections and the implementation of the Ladki Bahin scheme.

The leaders reached a consensus to organise a joint mega event for the scheme's distribution under the Mahayuti banner. Shinde, Fadnavis, and Pawar are slated to attend the main event, which is expected to draw thousands of women participants. Concurrently, local Mahayuti leaders in each district will host public meetings for women, where the main event will be broadcast on screens.

An official from the Chief Minister's Office explained, "During the mega event, as the leaders activate the fund transfer, eligible beneficiaries across the state will receive notifications about ₹3,000 being credited to their accounts."

This coordinated launch demonstrates the Mahayuti government's commitment to women's welfare and its efforts to showcase unity among coalition partners. The event also serves as a platform to connect with voters ahead of the upcoming elections.

The 'Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin' scheme, aimed at supporting women in Maharashtra, represents a significant policy initiative for the current administration. Its high-profile launch underscores the importance the government places on this programme and its potential impact on the state's female population.

As preparations for the event continue, all eyes will be on Pune come 17 August, as the Mahayuti leadership sets this ambitious scheme into motion.