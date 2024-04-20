Mahayuti yet to name 7 candidates

yogesh.naik@hindustantimes.com HT Image

MUMBAI With just a month to go for the fifth phase of Lok Sabha polls on May 20, when Mumbai goes to vote, partners of the ruling alliance Mahayuti are still in a tug-of-war over seven constituencies in the state, including three seats in Mumbai and chief minister Eknath Shinde’s home turf Thane. Mahayuti leaders, however, insisted that things are on track. Shiv Sena spokesperson Sanjay Shirsat said there is still time for the elections. “We are not in a hurry to declare,” he said.

South Mumbai

Sitting MP: Arvind Sawant, Shiv Sena (UBT)

The seat is being eyed by both Sena factions, with BJP also staking its claim on it.

BJP had tossed up two names: assembly speaker Rahul Narwekar and minister Mangalprabhat Lodha. However, if the party names Lodha, the Mahayuti will face flak for fielding all non-Maharashtrian candidates in Mumbai.

If Shiv Sena gets the seat, it is likely to field Rajya Sabha MP Milind Deora, who has represented the constituency twice. However, if BJP considers handing it over to MNS, Bala Nandgaonkar could be the likely candidate.

Mumbai North Central

Sitting MP: Poonam Mahajan, BJP

It is unclear if Mahajan will be renominated. An internal survey by BJP has revealed Mahajan as a weak candidate. There are two names the party is seriously considering: Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar and Andheri West MLA Ameet Satam.

Mumbai North West

Sitting MP: Gajanan Kirtikar, Shiv Sena

Kirtikar refused to contest, as Shiv Sena (UBT) fielded his son Amol from this constituency. Both BJP and Shiv Sena are keen on the seat.

BJP considered names of actors Sharad Ponkshe and Sachin Khedekar, but both refused.

While actor Govinda recently joined Shiv Sena, surveys don’t indicate a favourable response for him. Former Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has his eyes on it and is willing to join Shiv Sena if he is promised the seat.

Palghar

Sitting MP: Rajendra Gavit, Shiv Sena

Rajendra Gavit was a Congressman who joined BJP and won the Lok Sabha bypoll. In 2019, BJP gave the seat to Sena, and allowed Gavit to join the party. However, Sena is not keen to repeat him. There is much discontent between Sena and BJP on the seat, leading to uncertainty.

Thane

Sitting MP: Rajan Vichare, Shiv Sena (UBT)

Both Shiv Sena and BJP are at loggerheads over Thane, Shinde’s home turf. The parliamentary seat is with Shiv Sena (UBT) and its present MP Rajan Vichare has already begun his campaign.

Thane is a key constituency for the Shinde-led Sena – the Thane Municipal Corporation was the first civic body captured by the undivided Shiv Sena. While in the 1990s the Lok Sabha constituency was with BJP, Shiv Sena took over following the insistence from then Thane Shiv Sena chief Anand Dighe.

With eyes on the Kalyan parliamentary seat, BJP had asked Shinde’s son Shrikant to shift to Thane. However, eventually, DCM Devendra Fadnavis announced Shrikant Shinde’s name from Kalyan.

While former NCP MP Sanjeev Naik, now with BJP, wants the seat, from Shiv Sena, Ovala Majiwada MLA, Pratap Sarnaik; former Thane mayor Naresh Mhaske and former MLC Ravindra Phatak are also interested. Of the three, Sarnaik is the most popular.

Nashik

Sitting MP: Hemant Godse, Shiv Sena

While the seat is with Sena, BJP wanted minister Chhagan Bhujbal as he is the face of OBCs, which upset Godse. When Godse did not get audience from Shinde, he started campaigning and told supporters he will contest as an independent.

On Friday, Bhujbal withdrew from the race. According to Sena spokesperson,

Sanjay Shirsat, the ticket will be given either to Godse or Ajay Boraste, city chief of Nashik. Boraste, earlier with BJP, switched over to Shiv Sena (UBT) and is now with Shiv Sena.

Sambhajinagar

Sitting MP: Imtiyaaz Jaleel, AIMIM

Shiv Sena UBT’s long-time MP Chandrakant Khaire lost to Jaleel in 2019. He has been very bitter and wants to win again. He got the ticket recently. Since the seat was with the Shiv Sena, it has staked its claim on it, but BJP wants to nominate union minister of state for finance Bhagwat Karad.