Malavika’s Mumbaistan: Happy Birthday You!
We all know what birthdays - especially big ones - bring, besides the cakes and the candles, the greetings and the gifts: they bring on tidal waves of introspection. So, on the occasion of a birthday, Malavika Sangghvi, captures this spin dryer of thoughts and emotions in a Universal Birthday Song, for (almost ) each and every one…
Universal Birthday Song
Yikes- it’s your birthday
Another one’s come
Another year’s gone
What’s done is done
Yikes- it’s your birthday
How could you forget!
It’s a date etched in memory
When your stopwatch resets
Another year gone
Where did it go?
It rushed past too fast
It meandered too slow
(And what did you gain
Besides a bit of weight?
You’ll have to ponder that one
While you refill your plate)
Yikes- it’s your birthday
You better have fun
Everybody wants you to
Each and every one
So, bring on the cake
Don’t forget candles too
And if there’s no lighter
What will we do?
So many calls to answer
So many texts
By the time you reply to Facebook
You’re sure to be vexed
Yikes -it’s your birthday
Bring on the guests
Spread your nets wide
Even the pests
If you’re a film star
There’s gotta’ be paps
To stand at the door
And click all the snaps
If you’re a plain Joe
The aim is the same
No paps at the door?
Just ‘Selfie’ the game
What about your outfit?
Don’t tell me you forgot!!
Quick! Get on an app
And flaunt what you bought
What else is left?
Ah yes, the streamers
The balloons and the buntings
And your Vodka- fuelled screamers
So, it’s your birthday
You better have fun
Another year of living
And journeying round the sun
Try to be mature
Give a speech on a stage
But whatever you do
Don’t act your age
You’re one year older
It’s a time to rejoice
One year more worn out
(But not out of choice)
No need to get maudlin
There will be gifts
And surprises and cheer
From loving spendthrifts
Also, there’ll be flowers
(That’s the best part for you)
Lilies and Anthuriums
And an Orchid or two
So, it’s your birthday
Try and look your best
Be grateful for the occasion
With spark and zest
(C’mon you curmudgeon
You can turn a new leaf
It’s your birthday for God’s sake
And life is so brief! )
So, it’s your birthday
You must have fun
A gift from the Gods
A trip round the sun
(Yikes- it’s your birthday
Another one’s come
Another year’s gone
What’s done is done)
You’re one year older
But any wiser for it?
Any advice for the young?
Or at least some wit?
No? No worries then
At least you’re here
Happy Birthday, You!
Have a great year!
-So, it’s your birthday
And what did you do?
You wrote another Birthday Song
-So, what else is new?