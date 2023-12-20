Man, 31, kills wife in her sleep, then her father and 2 brothers; arrested: Cop

NAGPUR: A 31-year-old farmer allegedly stabbed his wife and her family when they were sleeping at home in Maharashtra’s Yavatmal late on Tuesday, police said on Wednesday after the arrest of the man. The The incident took place in Tirjhada Pardi Beda village in Yavatmal district about 150km from Nagpur on Tuesday night. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

Four people, Rekha Govind Pawar (28), her father Pandit Bhonsale (59), and two brothers, Dnyaneshwar (33) and Sunil Bhonsale (24), died on the spot. Rekha’s mother, however, survived the attack and is being treated for stab wounds, police said.

Stay tuned with breaking news on HT Channel on Facebook. Join Now

The incident took place in Tirjhada Pardi Beda village in Yavatmal district about 150km from Nagpur on Tuesday night.

Police said the prime suspect, identified as Govind Virchand Pawar, has been arrested. Pawar allegedly told investigators that he killed his wife and her family because he was convinced that she was cheating on him.

Pawar, who had been living with his in-laws after his marriage to Rekha six years ago, had also the police that he was routinely humiliated by his wife and her family.

To be sure, a confession or disclosure statement of any person made before a police officer is not admissible as evidence before a court unless it is backed by other evidence.

Police said his mother-in-law Rukhma Bhonsale (52) was being treated at the government-run medical college and hospital in Yavatmal.

Pawan Bansod, Yavatmal superintendent of police (SP) said Govind Pawar was apprehended by Kalamb police. The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examinations, and the investigation is on.