Mumbai man acquitted of rape charges levelled by minor daughter after 5 years in jail
A special POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act) court has acquitted a 38-year-old city resident of the charge of raping his minor daughter after he spent around five-and-half years behind bars. The special court expressed doubts over the girl’s story, as the father used to scold her over her relationship with a boy and her inclination towards make-up at a young age.
The 14-year-old girl who studied in a government school in Andheri had approached her school teacher on March 5, 2017, and confided that she was being sexually assaulted by her father, a tailor by profession. The class teacher informed a local NGO and with the help of activists lodged a complaint against the girl’s father with DN Nagar police station in Andheri.
The case against the accused father was registered on March 16, 2017, and he was arrested two days later. The accused was in prison since his arrest. The evidence before the trial court, however, also revealed that the room where the family resided was 10 by 12 feet. It had come on record that the survivor, her two sisters, two brothers and parents, including the accused, were residing and used to sleep in the room.
“If this situation is considered, the statement of the victim that her father used to sleep on her, used to establish sexual intercourse, if the said act were actually done in such a small room, some family member must have noticed the said acts,” the special judge SY Bhosale said while disbelieving the girl’s testimony.
The court also noted that the medical evidence was not supporting the allegation of multiple sexual assaults as her hymen was still intact.
“The medical officer in his cross examination admits that if there is sexual intercourse more than 2 to 3 times and still the hymen is intact then it is abnormal. In the present case according to the victim, the accused used to establish intercourse 2 to 3 times in a month and said the scenario continued between January 2016 and 05.03.2017. If it was the position then prosecution ought to have established that on medical examination the victim was found habituated to the intercourse,” the court observed.
The defence had examined the sibling of the victim and her mother who informed the court that the survivor had a love affair with one boy and on that ground, the accused had beaten her up. The survivor had in her evidence also accepted the fact that she was well acquainted with the boy and was in the habit to put on makeup which was disliked by the accused.
“If these facts and circumstances are considered in true perception the court is of the view that there are grey areas which creates doubt about the prosecution case and therefore the sole testimony of informant cannot be believed,” the court said, acquitting the father.
-
CM Bommai is here to stay: BJP General Secretary Arun Singh
Amid the 'Bommai ouster' rumours in Karnataka, BJP General Secretary and state in-charge Arun Singh on Saturday stated that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai "is here to stay" and will lead the Bharatiya Janata Party in the upcoming Assembly election. Following this, the position of Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, has been labelled as a "weak chief minister". This election will be fought under the leadership of Basavaraj Bommai assures Arun Singh.
-
Three top leaders of MVA become inmates in Mumbai's Arthur jail
Nationalist Congress Party leaders Anil Deshmukh and Nawab Malik and Sena leader Sanjay Raut, who have been arrested in money laundering cases by the Enforcement Directorate, are now lodged in Arthur Road Jail in three different barracks. Malik, who was arrested in February in a money laundering case, is currently admitted to the Criti Care Hospital in Kurla for treatment. He is admitted to a private hospital for the last two months.
-
Bitta Karate’s wife among 4 Jammu and Kashmir employees sacked for terror links
The Jammu and Kashmir government on Saturday terminated four employees from service, including the son of Hizbul Mujahideen chief Syed Salahuddin and wife of former militant Bitta Karate - amid probe over terror links, officials said on Saturday. Dr Muheet Ahmad Bhat, and Majid Hussain Qadiri - both of them linked to the University of Kashmir - are the two others employees who have been sacked.
-
CRPF man injured in grenade attack in Srinagar
Suspected militants targeted paramilitary CRPF with a grenade in Srinagar on Saturday, just a day ahead of Independence Day. A CRPF personnel was injured in the attack in the Old City, Eidgah. Srinagar police said that the CRPF personnel received minor injuries in the attack. Local reports said that the grenade was lobbed towards a CRPF bunker in Eidgah in which a sub-inspector of the CRPF was wounded.
-
Will strike last nail in coffin of terrorism in one year: Jammu and Kashmir L-G Manoj Sinha
Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Saturday said that within a year government will push the last nail in the coffin of terrorism. Sinha today laid the foundation stone of 25 District Development Council and Block Development Council buildings in J&K, besides inaugurating 1000 Amrit Sarovars across J&K UT, in a function at SKICC, Srinagar.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics