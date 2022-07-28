Man arrested for abetment of suicide of married woman in Khandeshwar
Three months after a married woman died of suicide in Khandeshwar, the investigations revealed that her cousin had been forcing her to have an extra-marital affair, thus harassing her. Following these findings, the cousin has been booked and arrested by Khandeshwar police.
The accused, identified as Dyanesh Darade (30), a resident of Beed, was arrested on Thursday by Khandeshwar police after the 37-year-old husband of the 35-year-old woman registered a case against him for abetment of suicide.
In the statement by her husband given to police, he has said that on April 13, at around 3.30pm, she had consumed rat poison and she told about it to her husband in the evening when he was packing to go for a funeral in their hometown in Beed.
“She was taken to hospital for treatment wherein she was alive till April 17, when she died during the treatment. Every day, she was asked by her husband why she took the extreme step but she never gave an answer. After her death, while going through her phone, one day, he heard the call recordings between his wife and the accused wherein she was heard saying that she was fed up with him and she might take away her life because of the harassment. This call was of a day prior to the day she consumed the poison,” a police officer from Khandeshwar police station said.
Later, the husband of the deceased confronted the accused following which he revealed that they were in an extra-marital relationship for the last two years and that she wanted to end it while he kept pushing for it. The accused has been sent to police custody till July 30.
Mohali MC’s own building not equipped to fight fire
While the Mohali municipal corporation has been dragging its feet in ensuring fire safety arrangements at residential and commercial buildings in the city, it itself is also sitting on a tinderbox. An audit carried out by the civic body has found glaring violations of fire-safety norms at its building in Sector 68. Apart from handling the city's civic affairs, the corporation also caters to over 1,000 visitors at the five-storey building everyday.
Chandigarh man caught with 10 gm heroin gets six-year jail
Observing that numerous households have been ruined due to the drug menace, a local court has awarded a Sector-27 resident six years of rigorous imprisonment for possessing heroin. According to the prosecution, the police had laid a naka near Bapu Dham Colony, Sector 26, on December 18, 2018. In the evening, police noticed Kumar's walking away suspiciously on noticing the naka. The man revealed his name as Anil Kumar, who lived in Sector 27-C.
Shamlat land meant for gaushala being exploited for commercial gains: Punjab to HC
The shamlat land in Balongi, meant for a gaushala only, is being exploited for commercial gains by a Mohali society, headed by former health minister Balbir Singh Sidhu, the Punjab government has told the Punjab and Haryana high court. High court had stayed the lease cancellation earlier this month. The gaushala is being run on 10 acres in Balongi by former Congress cabinet minister Balbir Singh Sidhu's trust.
Chandigarh’s legacy waste removal project: Firm makes lowest bid of ₹79 crore, MC to try to bring it lower
The work on removing the second lot of 7.67 metric tonnes of legacy waste at the Dadumajra landfill is likely to start soon. In its second attempt at allotting the work, the municipal corporation on Thursday opened the financial bids, in which three firms were in the running, and Aakanksha Enterprises submitted the lowest bid of ₹79.68 crore. The estimated cost of the project is around ₹67 crore.
Hand, foot & mouth disease spreading tentacles in Chandigarh tricity
The highly contagious hand, foot and mouth disease (HFMD) is spreading fast in the tricity, with as many as 24 confirmed cases being reported in a week. According to the data shared by the respective health departments on Thursday, at least 15 confirmed infections of HFMD have been reported in Panchkula within a week, followed by eight in Mohali and one in Chandigarh.
