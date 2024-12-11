Navi Mumbai: A man was arrested on Monday for assaulting his 65-year-old mother and stealing her hard-earned savings from the ashram she was working in last month. Man arrested for assaulting mother, stealing her savings

The accused, Deepak Dharamveer Sobti, 35, was living with his mother, Premlata Sobti, and his two sisters. The family lived in Vashi-based Shree Anadapur Ashram, where they also worked as caretakers.

According to the police, at around 2am on November 9, Deepak asked his mother to open the door in the ashram. Once she let him inside, he allegedly began physically attacking her and forcibly accessed the wooden cupboard where she kept her savings. Then he took with him ₹5.5 lakh in cash and snatched her mobile phone too. “As he left, he threatened to kill her. It became the final straw for her. Premlata was severely injured when she filed a complaint at the Vashi police station against her son for regularly ill-treating her,” said the investigating officer, Nivas Shinde. She underwent treatment for the injuries from a local hospital.

The officer added Deepak was known to abuse his family by those living in the ashram. He transferred most of the stolen money into his bank account to splurge. At the time of his arrest in the APMC market, ₹1.5 lakh cash was confiscated by the police, which he had kept to purchase a new mobile phone.

Vashi police have registered a case under Sections 115 (2) (voluntarily causing hurt), 117 (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 309(4) (robbery), 351 (criminal intimidation), 352 (intentional hurt) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita. Deepak was taken to court where he was remanded to police custody for two days.