Sex worker throws man out of her house, he makes bomb hoax call

MUMBAI: A 28-year-old man was arrested on Tuesday for making a bomb hoax call to the Mumbai police control room to teach a sex worker in Kamathipura a lesson for abusing and pushing him out of her house after taking money from him. HT Image

The accused, identified as Dilip Raut, 28, a resident of Andheri. had called the police control room around 10pm on Monday claiming that there was a bomb in the 12th lane of Kamathipura, according to Nagpada police station.

“When we called him back, he picked up the call, repeated what he told us earlier. However, when we sought to know more about the bomb, he disconnected the call and thereafter did not answer our calls,” said a police officer.

“Nagpada police were informed about the call. They visited the spot, checked the entire lane number 12. When they did not find any bomb and realised that it could be a hoax call, they traced the accused and picked him up from Agripada,” said the officer.

The police said Raut does petty work in Andheri and had gone to the sex worker, who took money from him and pushed him out of her house. An enraged Raut then decided to teach her a lesson and made the hoax call.

“We have arrested him, and he was produced before a court that granted us two days police custody,” said the police officer.

In another case of hoax call, the Malabar Hill police on Tuesday questioned a 42-year-old resident, who called the police control room at least 38 times and claimed that there was a bomb near her house and that she was scared, and she needed help.

“The police traced her to Nepean Sea Road area. The woman stays with her family in a flat and suffers from mental disability and is under treatment. She had called the control room around 38 times,” said the police officer.

The police said whenever the woman gets a phone, she makes such calls and they have warned her family about it.