Man arrested for filming woman tying shoelaces in mall without consent

MUMBAI: The Kanjurmarg police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly making a video of a 21-year-old woman without her consent or knowledge when she was tying her shoelaces at R City Mall in Ghatkopar. HT Image

The accused, Irfan Ahmad Majid Ahmed, 23, a resident of Ashok Nagar, Bhandup East, was arrested under section 78 (Whoever commits the offence of stalking shall be punished on first conviction with imprisonment) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident occurred on Monday when she had come with her mother and family to watch a movie in the mall after celebrating Raksha Bandhan at her uncle’s place in Bhandup.

Police officers said that even after the woman warned him, the accused continued to record her on video using his mobile phone. The family then approached the police, and a case was registered.

Around 11am, when the complainant and his sister were standing near the rickshaw stand, while her uncle went to park his car, she noticed her shoelace was untied. When she bent down to tie it, she saw that the accused had started filming her.

As he came close to her with his phone, she got scared and asked him why he was recording and asked him to stop. The person, however, continued filming her, said a police officer of the Kanjurmarg police station. The police were called, and the accused was arrested.