 Man arrested for filming woman tying shoelaces in mall without consent | Mumbai news - Hindustan Times
Menu Explore
Search Search
Wednesday, Aug 21, 2024
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Man arrested for filming woman tying shoelaces in mall without consent

ByManish Kumar Pathak
Aug 21, 2024 08:36 AM IST

Man arrested for allegedly filming a 21-year-old woman without consent at R City Mall, Mumbai. He continued recording despite her warnings. Arrested under BNS section 78.

MUMBAI: The Kanjurmarg police on Monday arrested a man for allegedly making a video of a 21-year-old woman without her consent or knowledge when she was tying her shoelaces at R City Mall in Ghatkopar.

HT Image
HT Image

The accused, Irfan Ahmad Majid Ahmed, 23, a resident of Ashok Nagar, Bhandup East, was arrested under section 78 (Whoever commits the offence of stalking shall be punished on first conviction with imprisonment) of the Bhartiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS).

The incident occurred on Monday when she had come with her mother and family to watch a movie in the mall after celebrating Raksha Bandhan at her uncle’s place in Bhandup.

Police officers said that even after the woman warned him, the accused continued to record her on video using his mobile phone. The family then approached the police, and a case was registered.

Around 11am, when the complainant and his sister were standing near the rickshaw stand, while her uncle went to park his car, she noticed her shoelace was untied. When she bent down to tie it, she saw that the accused had started filming her.

As he came close to her with his phone, she got scared and asked him why he was recording and asked him to stop. The person, however, continued filming her, said a police officer of the Kanjurmarg police station. The police were called, and the accused was arrested.

Catch every big hit, every wicket with Crickit, a one stop destination for Live Scores, Match Stats, Infographics & much more. Explore now!

Stay updated with all the Breaking News and Latest News from Mumbai. Click here for comprehensive coverage of top Cities including Bengaluru, Delhi, Hyderabad, and more across India along with Stay informed on the latest happenings in World News.
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Share this article
News / Cities / Mumbai / Man arrested for filming woman tying shoelaces in mall without consent
SHARE
Copy
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
© 2024 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, August 21, 2024
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On