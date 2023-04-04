MUMBAI: A joint team of the Mumbai crime branch and the Uttar Pradesh police have arrested a man in Wadala for allegedly opening fire at Kurwar pradhan in Sultanpur of Uttar Pradesh.

UP man wanted for firing at village head arrested in Wadala

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The arrested accused, identified as Sajjan Ali Sabir Ali Shah, 33, had a fight with the pradhan/sarpanch of his village during local elections last year.

To take revenge on the pradhan, Shah had recently asked one of his associates to arrange a pistol and the duo then fired two rounds at the pradhan, while he was on his way home.

The sarpanch survived the attack as the bullets missed him. He approached the Kurwar police and registered a case of attempt to murder against Shah.

Following this, the accused came to Mumbai and stayed with one of his relatives in Shanti Nagar in Wadala. He started taking contracts to remove debris from Wadala, Antop Hill and Chembur.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Meanwhile, the UP police got information that Shah was hiding in Mumbai. They got the details of his relative and contacted the crime branch.

The police alerted informants in Wadala and got the mobile number of Shah’s relative to locate the wanted accused. On Saturday night, a team of Unit 10 along with the UP police went to Wadala and nabbed the accused.

Sub-inspector Vikas Gautam, who came from Sultanpur, identified Shah. On Sunday, a local court granted Shah’s three-day transit remand to the UP police, who took him back to Sultanpur, Deepak Sawant, police inspector, Unit 10, said.