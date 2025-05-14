Thane: A 60-year-old man has been booked after allegedly biting the finger of his 45-year-old neighbour so badly that it got severed along with the nail. The reason for the assault? A dispute over the installation of a bench in their housing society, according to the police. Man bites neighbour’s finger off over society bench

The injured resident, Vishal Sunil Devre, is currently undergoing treatment at Jupiter Hospital in Vartak Nagar. The police have registered a case against the accused, identified as Santosh Lokre, under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and are investigating the matter.

According to the police, the incident took place on Sunday evening at Sneha Society in Shivai Nagar, Thane West. Devre had called a welder to permanently fix a bench to the society’s compound wall, as it was obstructing vehicular movement. However, Lokre, another society resident, opposed the installation and confronted Devre.

The argument quickly escalated into a physical altercation, the police said. Lokre allegedly abused and then attacked Devre, biting his right index finger so severely that it was nearly detached. “He bit me with such force that my finger was severed near the nail. I was in shock and pain,” Devre told reporters from his hospital bed.

Devre’s wife and the welder present at the scene rushed to his aid and brought him to Jupiter Hospital for treatment. Doctors have confirmed serious injuries to the finger, and Devre may require surgery.

The Vartak Nagar police have filed a case against Lokre under sections 117(2) (voluntarily causing grievous hurt), 115(2) (voluntarily causing hurt), and 352 (intentional insult) of the BNS. “We have registered an FIR based on the victim’s complaint and statements from witnesses. Further investigation is underway,” said a Vartak Nagar police officer.