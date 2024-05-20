Man booked for extortion and attempted murder in Powai

Mumbai: The Powai police booked a man on Saturday for allegedly extorting money under the guise of protection payments and attempting to kill a construction site supervisor. HT Image

According to the Powai police, the complainant, Imran Akbarali Khan, 32, has been working as a site supervisor at the construction site of Prashant Pharma on Sakivihar Road in Powai for the past two years. In his complaint, Khan said that on Friday night, upon his arrival at the site, he observed the accused person, Mubarak alias Lalu Mobin Khan, allegedly arriving on his motorcycle without permission. When Khan inquired with the watchman, he confirmed that Mubarak had trespassed and forced his way inside.

When confronted by the complainant, Mubarak allegedly abused him and demanded protection money in the name of one ‘Amin Bhai’. When the complainant refused to comply, Khan allegedly drew a knife from his pocket and stabbed him. The complainant’s friend, who was present at the scene, subsequently rushed him to the hospital, where he was admitted with injuries.

The police booked the accused, Khan, under sections 307 (attempt to murder), 387 (extortion), and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. “We are tracing the accused and will arrest him soon,” said a police officer from Powai police station. The officers said that Khan is a local goon who allegedly intimidates local shop owners and visits construction sites to extort protection money from their supervisors.