Man booked for insulting Prophet in WhatsApp group
Bhiwandi: The repercussions of former BJP spokesperson Nupur Sharma’s statement against Prophet Mohammad are still felt in Bhiwandi city, with another case registered by the police on Saturday against a 27-year-old man who sent a similar kind of message (which Sharma had shared earlier) on one of the WhatsApp groups.
The members of the group took offence and filed a case against him. Subsequently, the Nizampura police arrested him for spreading hatred in the name of religion. This is the sixth such case filed in the last 15 days -- two in Nizampura police station, three with Bhiwandi city and one in Bhoiwada police station.
The accused arrested on Saturday is identified as Nikesh Pashte and works as a daily wager. He is a member of one of the local Bhiwandi Whatsapp Group, called ‘Bhiwandi A1’. He had some arguments over petty issues in the group, so he posted a message and video humiliating Prophet Mohammad.
PI D Bane from Nijampura police said, “We received a complaint from one of the group members. After checking all messages and videos, we arrested Pashte for provoking and disturbing religious harmony in the city. After his arrest, he was produced in court and was remanded in police custody for two days. We are investigating the motive behind sharing such messages.”
Following the previous arrest, Bhiwandi Police had appealed to the residents to maintain peace in the city and refrain from sharing any insulting videos, status and messages on any social media platforms. DCP Yogesh Chavan had given directives that strict action will be taken against anyone sharing such provoking content.
A combative Aaditya names and shames rebels
Mumbai: Hours after the Shiv Sena's national executive affirmed faith in the leadership of Uddhav Thackeray, his heir apparent Aaditya Thackeray made hAaditya Thackeray'sown outreach to party workers at Mahalaxmi. While Aaditya Thackeray addressed party workers at Mahalaxmi's Lala Lajpatrai college, party MP Arvind Sawant addressed workers at an auditorium in Charni Road, and Sena chief spokesperson and MP Sanjay Raut addressed a gathering of workers in Kandivali.
Eknath Shinde slams govt for ‘withdrawing’ police protection as rebel MLAs’ offices vandalised
Mumbai: Revolting Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde on Saturday alleged that the Maharashtra government has withdrawn the security of the rebel legislators with him in a bid to pressurise him. Home minister Dilip Walse-Patil also said police have been asked to provide security to the families of the rebel legislators. The police has detained five persons for vandalising the office of son of rebel Sena leader Eknath Shinde, Kalyan MP Shrikant Shinde, at Gol Maidan locality in Ulhasnagar.
Emergency a dark chapter in country’s democracy: U.P. dy CM Pathak
The Bharatiya Janata Party on Saturday felicitated those who had opposed the Emergency imposed by the Indira Gandhi government on this day 47 years ago (June 25, 1975). In the presence of deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak, the Emergency fighters narrated those years when all freedom was curtailed and those opposing the curbs on fundamental rights were dealt with sternly.
Woman loses ₹13.48L on fake govt job promises
Mumbai: A 34-year-old job-seeker was cheated to the tune of ₹13.48 lakh by five fraudsters, who promised hethe victim, Pallavi Phulzade, 34, a Dombivli resident's job in the Public Works Department and other branches of the state government. Acting on the complaint filed by the victim, a Dombivli resident, 34, Pallavi Phulzade, the Bandra police station has registered a case against the accused Pritam Kanphade, Vihar Ramteke, Mohit Desai, Irfan Sayyad, and his wife Jayda Sayyad.
Fix autorickshaw stand spots soon, drivers’ union tells Gurugram admin
Gurugram: With the Gurugram district administration trying to ensure that all autorickshaws are installed with fare meters, the autorickshaw union has demanded that auto stands be earmarked for them across the city, said officials on Saturday. Haryana Autorickshaw Drivers' Union general secretary Yogesh Sharma said that in 2016, they had raised the issue before the then deputy commissioner and commissioner of the Municipal Corporation of Gurugram.
