Man cuts friend’s private parts, stuffs in deceased’s mouth

Bhiwandi: A 21-year-old hotel owner was brutally murdered by a person who stabbed him nine times, cut his private parts and stuffed them in the hoteliers mouth. The accused used to like the deceased girlfriend and when the hotelier refused to leave her he murdered him.

The deceased is identified as Shamim Ansari and the accused – who owns two shops – is identified Aslam Ansari.

Both of them were childhood friends and would meet everyday and shared many things with each other. The fight between the two started recently when Aslam developed feelings for Shamim’s girlfriend.

According to police, Shamim allegedly had more than five girlfriends. Aslam stated that he was never serious about any of his girlfriends. Aslam told the police that he had asked Shamim not to hurt the feelings of one of his girlfriends and to be in a serious relationship with her, however, Shamim did not take him seriously. This led to fights among the two.

A police officer said, “The accused started loving one of Shamim’s girlfriends and then he started asking him either to stay loyal to her or to leave her for him if he is not interested in her.”

However, Shamim was not ready to give her up, said the police. Thus Aslam warned him that he will cut Shamim’s private part, so that he is no longer useful to his girlfriends.”

On Sunday night when both of them were having a party in the hotel of deceased, both of them had huge altercation over sharing girlfriends and in the fit of anger the accused beat Shamim up, stabbed him in his eyes and on nine other body parts, he then cut his private parts and stuffed it in deceased’s mouth. After he came to his senses, he fled from the spot.

A crime branch officer said, “We came to know about the incident when the deceased’s worker reached the hotel in the morning and other neighbours saw blood stains. We immediately started investigating and found that the accused Aslam was with him.”