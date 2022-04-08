Man dead after falling in gap between platform and footboard while alighting from moving train in Kalyan
A 52-year-old man died at Kalyan railway station while alighting from an outstation train and falling into the gap between the platform and the footboard on Thursday evening.
As per the railway officials at Kalyan railway station, Pradip Bhangale, 52, who worked as a contractor for Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation (KDMC) lost his balance while alighting from the moving train.
A resident of Kalyan, Bhangale was travelling from Bhusawal to Kalyan on Thursday when the incident took place.
The incident that occurred at platform No. 5 of Kalyan railway station was caught on the CCTV cameras installed at the station.. The deceased was taken to the nearby Rukminibai Hospital for post-mortem.
“He tried alighting from the moving train, lost his balance and fell into the gap between the train and the platform before anybody could pull him out. The incident was very shocking for the other commuters,” said an officer of Railway Police Force, Kalyan.
“Regular announcements are made at the station asking the passengers to not alight from a moving train. However, in several incidents, passengers are found doing so and they end up risking their lives. In most cases, our staff present at the spot manage to pull out the passengers. However, sometimes, it is fatal,” added the officer.
-
Karauli clashes: Rajasthan govt orders probe, wants report within 15 days
The Rajasthan government on Friday ordered an administrative probe into clashes that broke out in Karauli last week and left at least 35 people injured. The report would have to be submitted within 15 days, reported news agency ANI. Forty-six people were arrested while seven others were detained by the Rajasthan Police on Monday for interrogation in connection with the case.
-
Punjab crackdown on gangsters: Jaipal’s aide Harbir Sohal arrested in Mohali
Police arrested Harbir Singh Sohal, an accomplice of notorious gangsters Jaipal Singh Bhullar, from Kharar town in Mohali district on Friday. During investigation,Sohal, a Punjabi singer and lyricist from Pindi Aulakh village in Amritsar districtl admitted that Jaipal had bought property in his and his relatives' name with the cash he had accumulated after committing robberies, including the Banur cash van of 2017 ( ₹1.33 crore) and gold loot 30kg at IIFL, Ludhiana, in 2020.
-
Kumaraswamy: Govt running personal agenda by prioritizing Hindi over English
Coming down heavily on Union Home Minister Amit Shah's 'Hindi should be accepted as an alternative to English' statement, JD(S) leader HD Kumaraswamy on Friday alleged that the government is trying to "forcibly run personal agenda" adding that they will not succeed. Speaking to ANI, Kumaraswamy said, "Central government and Home Minister are actually trying to forcibly run their personal agendas. But they won't succeed."
-
‘BJP conspiring to turn Mumbai into a union territory’: Shiv Sena’s Sanjay Raut
Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut on Friday launched an all-out attack on the BJP- led central government, saying that the “Bharatiya Janata Party is conspiring to make Mumbai a Union Territory”. Yesterday, also, Raut attacked former BJP MP Kirit Somaiya, and alleged that the former Lok Sabha MP siphoned off money in the name of funds collected to save warship INS Vikrant from getting dismantled.
-
'Make policies that you can implement...': Sidhu's fresh attack on Punjab govt
Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday lashed out at the Punjab government helmed by the AAP's Bhagwant Mann over the law and order situation in the state. His comments come in the backdrop of a row between Haryana and Punjab over the Union territory of Chandigarh. Punjab Assembly had last week passed a resolution reiterating the state's claim on Chandigarh, the joint capital of Punjab and Haryana.
Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics