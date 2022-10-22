Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man embezzles 50 lakh from firm; booked

Man embezzles 50 lakh from firm; booked

Published on Oct 22, 2022 11:20 PM IST

The employee, Ankit Rajesh Chaurasia, a resident of Borivali West, has been booked on the complaint of Dr Vishal Jain, the director of Healthmeter Services Private Limited, which has an office in Borivali West.

The man had been working with the company for the past three years as a team leader. He would coordinate with the company's sub-contractors and would instruct the accounts department to make the payment for the services availed.
ByVijay Kumar Yadav

Mumbai. An employee of a Borivali-based medical equipment supplier was booked on Friday for allegedly defrauding the company of nearly 50 lakh. The accused would make an advance payment of an excess amount to the company’s sub-contractors and later contact them and ask them to return the excess money to his bank account through UPI.

The employee, Ankit Rajesh Chaurasia, a resident of Borivali West, has been booked on the complaint of Dr Vishal Jain, the director of Healthmeter Services Private Limited, which has an office in Borivali West.

Chaurasia had been working with the company for the past three years as a team leader. He would coordinate with the company’s sub-contractors and would instruct the accounts department to make the payment for the services availed.

As per the FIR, Dr Jain on October 20, received a call from the manager of Rebel Foods, one of his company’s clients. He informed Jain that a few of their company employees still did not have got the Typhoid vaccination, despite the payment and medical examination already completed.

Jain then checked the details and realized that Helen Curis – another sub-contractor – was entrusted with the responsibility to do the Typhoid vaccination and medical examination of employees of Rebel Foods. On deeper scrutiny, Jain discovered that Helen Curis was supposed to be paid 6 lakh, however, they had received 15.5 lakh.

When Jain confronted Chaurasia about the excess payment, he could not give a satisfactory explanation. Sensing embezzlement of funds, Jain then asked his accounts manager to scrutinize all the business transactions with sub-contractors to whom the company had paid in advance.

Jain then came across a list of half a dozen sub-contractors to whom they have made an advance payment of excess amounts. “When Jain spoke to senior executives of the sub-contractors, he discovered that Chaurasia would ensure that the excess amount was paid to the sub-contractors and then he would himself contact the officers and tell them that by mistake excess amount was paid and would request them to revert it to his bank account via G-Pay,” a police officer said.

In this manner Chaurasia has in the past six months defrauded his employer of nearly 50 lakh, the officer said, adding that the company has since taken back the cell phone and laptop from Chaurasia and filed a police complaint against him.

