Man gets 25 years rigorous imprisonment for raping minor daughter
Mumbai: A special POCSO court on Monday sentenced a 37-year-old man to 25 years of rigorous imprisonment for raping his teenage daughter multiple times in 2020 and 2021. Father, who is supposed to make his daughter’s life safe, has himself caused immeasurable pain to her, the court observed.
Refusing to show any leniency to the convict, special POCSO judge Bharti Kale said that the offence was heinous and affected the fabric of life.
“The victim was subjected to penetrative sexual assault by her own father when she was only 13-year-old. A father lays the foundation of security, trust and love. A father makes his daughter’s life safe and protects her from hurt. But the victim’s father himself has caused immeasurable pain to her. The childhood trauma is bound to affect the victim,” said the court.
According to the prosecution, the 13-year-old girl lived with her grandparents, uncle, father and two younger siblings. It was claimed that her mother had left them seven years before the incident.
The incident came to light on May 4, 2021, after the girl’s grandmother questioned her about the menstrual cycle. It was then the child revealed that her father had been subjecting her to forcible sexual assault since last year.
She claimed the accused came home under the influence of alcohol and raped her. The girl stated that he had sexually assaulted her on at least five occasions.
The accused had denied the charge. His court-appointed lawyer contended that the house where they were staying was very small for any person to commit any such crime, without getting noticed by others. The lawyer claimed that the false complaint was registered against him, as he used to stop the girl from talking to her male friends.
The court, however, found no substance in his defence and held him guilty based on the girl’s testimony and sentenced him to 25 years imprisonment.
-
Chandigarh chokes on smoke after fire at dumping ground
A major fire broke out at the dumping ground in Dadu Majra near Chandigarh's Sector 38 (West) at 1.30am on Wednesday and could not be doused till almost 12 hours later, engulfing the area in thick smoke. Four fire tenders were at the site trying to douse the blaze till the filing of this report. Fire tenders were rushed to the spot. He said that the smoke was entering residential areas and causing health problems.
-
Celebrate Ram Navmi, Hanuman Jayanti, Congress tells office bearers, lawmakers
Bhopal: Opposition Congress has asked its office bearers and lawmakers in Madhya Pradesh to organise events to recite Ram Katha and Hanuman Chalisa at the district level as part of Ram Navmi and Hanuman Jayanti celebrations. In a letter, Congress leader Chandra Prabhash Shekhar said the party's state chief, Kamal Nath, has directed that the celebrations be held. “I objected because for Congress all the festivals should be equal.”
-
Heatwave to continue in Delhi; mercury to touch 43°C this week: IMD
Delhi is unlikely to see any respite from the prevailing heatwave for at least another week, the Indian Meteorological Department said on Wednesday. The mercury will soar to 43 degrees Celsius by Saturday in the national capital, the weather department said in its latest forecast. On Wednesday, the temperature reached 36 degrees at around 11.30am. The national capital has been reeling under a heatwave since mid-March with maximum temperature hovering above 40 degrees.
-
Eyewitness to Congress councillor’s murder found dead in Bengal
Kolkata: An eyewitness to a Congress councillor's murder in West Bengal's Purulia district this month was found dead at his home on Wednesday two days after the Calcutta high court ordered a Central Bureau of Investigation probe into the killing. The councillor, Tapan Kandu, was shot dead on March 13. Kandu's widow, Purnima, has accused police and local TMC leaders of their involvement in the murder. TMC has rubbished the allegations.
-
Kabbadi player shot dead after clash at Punjabi University in Patiala
A kabbadi player, Dharminder Singh, was shot dead after a clash in front of Punjabi University in Patiala on Tuesday night. Also read: One more held in international kabaddi player's murder case The incident comes after another international kabaddi player Sandeep Singh Nangal Ambian was shot dead by four assailants in Jalandhar on March 14. According to police sources, rival groups of the Daun Kalan village kabbadi club and Theri villages clashed in the university on Tuesday evening.
