Man involved in 48 burglaries held; one kg stolen gold ornaments recovered from him

Addressing a press conference here, Deputy Commissioner of Police Amarsingh Jadhav said the accused, identified as Shivaji Gopal Sante , is a resident of Titwala east in Thane district.

He has been targeting houses in Mumbra area over the past few years, he said.

Several cases of house break-ins had been registered at the Mumbra police station in which an unidentified person was entering the locked houses during daytime by damaging bathroom window grills and door locks and decamping with gold and silver ornaments, Jadhav said.

Following instructions from senior officers, the unit-1 of the crime branch launched an investigation and tracked the suspect for nearly six months, he said.

The breakthrough came during the probe into a burglary reported on February 8 this year at Sai Swapan Apartment in Narayan Bhagat Nagar in Diva East, where the lock and hinges of the main door of a locked house were broken and valuables were stolen.

Based on the complaint, a case was registered at the Mumbra police station under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita .

During the investigation, the crime branch team analysed CCTV footage from the crime scene and surrounding areas.

"The accused used different modes of transport and deliberately travelled in opposite directions to avoid being traced on CCTV cameras," Jadhav said.

By studying multiple CCTV clips and using technical surveillance along with inputs from informants, the police tracked the suspect's movements and identified him. After about 15 days of continuous investigation, the police located and arrested Sante from Titwala East on March 2, the official said.

During interrogation, the accused confessed to committing a series of housebreaking offences in Mumbra over the past three years.

"So far, 48 cases of housebreaking have been solved and 1.03 kilograms of gold ornaments worth ₹1.39 crore stolen in the crimes have been recovered," Jadhav said.

