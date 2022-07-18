Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man kidnaps friend in Dombivli, arrested
Man kidnaps friend in Dombivli, arrested

A 51-year-old railway mechanic kidnaps friend who failed to return 2 lakh that he had borrowed and demanded 5 lakh as ransom from his wife; he assaulted the victim to pressurise the wife to pay the money; he was arrested when his wife arranged to meet him to pay the ransom by Dombivli police
A 51-year-old railway mechanic kidnaps his friend who failed to return ₹2 lakh that he had borrowed and demanded ₹5 lakh as ransom from his wife. He was arrested by the Dombivli police when his wife arranged to meet him to pay the ransom.
A 51-year-old railway mechanic kidnaps his friend who failed to return 2 lakh that he had borrowed and demanded 5 lakh as ransom from his wife. He was arrested by the Dombivli police when his wife arranged to meet him to pay the ransom. (HT FILE PHOTO)
Published on Jul 18, 2022 10:33 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Dombivli

A 51-year-old railway mechanic abducted his friend who failed to return 2 lakh that he had borrowed and demanded 5 lakh as ransom from his wife.

He assaulted the victim to pressurise the wife to pay the money. He was caught by the police when his wife arranged to meet him to pay the ransom.

Richa Vyapari, 55, a resident of Dombivli, reported to Tilak Nagar police in Dombivli that her husband, Atul Vyapari, 56, was abducted on July 9. She said that he was called by someone to meet him at a restaurant and has gone missing since then. She received a call from the accused, Ajay Jadhav, 51, who asked her to pay 5 lakh without going to the police for the release of the man.

Ajay Afale, senior police inspector of Tilak Nagar police station, said, “We were tracing the call but he was changing his location and calling via the internet. We planned to call him to collect the ransom amount at a hotel in Dombivli. While he reached the hotel with the victim on Sunday, our police team arrested him and rescued the victim.”

The accused had given 2 lakh a year ago to the victim and Vyapari failed to return the amount. Therefore, Jadhav had hatched a plan to abduct Vyapari.

Sign out