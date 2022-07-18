Man kidnaps friend in Dombivli, arrested
A 51-year-old railway mechanic abducted his friend who failed to return ₹2 lakh that he had borrowed and demanded ₹5 lakh as ransom from his wife.
He assaulted the victim to pressurise the wife to pay the money. He was caught by the police when his wife arranged to meet him to pay the ransom.
Richa Vyapari, 55, a resident of Dombivli, reported to Tilak Nagar police in Dombivli that her husband, Atul Vyapari, 56, was abducted on July 9. She said that he was called by someone to meet him at a restaurant and has gone missing since then. She received a call from the accused, Ajay Jadhav, 51, who asked her to pay ₹5 lakh without going to the police for the release of the man.
Ajay Afale, senior police inspector of Tilak Nagar police station, said, “We were tracing the call but he was changing his location and calling via the internet. We planned to call him to collect the ransom amount at a hotel in Dombivli. While he reached the hotel with the victim on Sunday, our police team arrested him and rescued the victim.”
The accused had given ₹2 lakh a year ago to the victim and Vyapari failed to return the amount. Therefore, Jadhav had hatched a plan to abduct Vyapari.
-
Direct flight connecting Lucknow and Varanasi soon, says minister
The direct air service between Lucknow and Varanasi will commence soon, informed Uttar Pradesh tourism and culture minister Jaivir Singh in a press statement on Monday. Soon the people will get positive information, Singh said. Union civil aviation minister Jyotiraditya Scindia also informed that Varanasi airport handles 414 aircraft per week, and five airline companies – IndiGo, Air India, Go-First Air, Spice Jet, and Vistara are operating. Varanasi is a world-famous religious city.
-
Delhi’s Covid positivity rate surges to 6.06%, active caseload at 1,886
The Covid-19 positivity rate in Delhi breached the 6 per cent mark on Monday after several days with the national capital logging 378 new infections in the last 24 hours. According to data shared by the health department, two Covid-linked deaths were also reported during the day, taking the total number of lives lost since the beginning of the pandemic to 26,294.
-
Smart sensor-based public toilets start coming up in Sangam city
Under the Smart City Project, smart public toilets have been installed for the residents of Sangam city. A total of five such public toilets have already been set up within the city limits, and 70 more will be constructed soon, informed officials. Prayagraj Nagar Nigam floated a tender for the construction of these state–of–the–art public toilets in January 2021. These toilets would be monitored through the integrated control and command centre.
-
‘Azadi Ki Railgadi aur Station’ celebrations begin at Prayagraj Junction
Joining the entire nation in celebrating 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' which commemorates the 75th year of India's Independence, the North Central Railway kick-started a one-week event called 'Azadi Ki Railgadi aur Station' at Prayagraj Junction, on Monday. The celebration was inaugurated in New Delhi by the CEO and chairman Railway Board VK Tripathi. The events at Virangana Lakshmibai Jhansi were inaugurated by DRM-Jhansi Ashutosh and at Agra Cantt station by DRM Anand Swaroop.
-
Irked by bad road condition, Thane resident gets out of car, fills potholes
Irked by the poor condition of roads, a 42-year-old commuter got out of a resident of Naupada's car, Sangam Dongre and protested against the potholes and poor condition of the roads on Monday morning at Majiwada flyover. A resident of Naupada, Sangam Dongre, is a developer by profession. He was driving on the road on Monday morning when he got out of his vehicle and started filling the potholes on this stretch.
