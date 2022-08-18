Home / Cities / Mumbai News / Man killed by speeding MSRTC bus at Khopat depot in Thane

Man killed by speeding MSRTC bus at Khopat depot in Thane

mumbai news
Published on Aug 18, 2022 10:13 PM IST

A 46-year-old man who went to reserve bus tickets for his village in Konkan for Ganeshotsav was killed after being mowed down by a MSRTC bus while he was entering the bus depot at Khopat in Thane

Scene at the Khopat bus depot in Thane, where a man was killed by a speeding MSRTC bus on Thursday afternoon. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
Scene at the Khopat bus depot in Thane, where a man was killed by a speeding MSRTC bus on Thursday afternoon. (PRAFUL GANGURDE/HT PHOTO)
ByAnamika Gharat, Thane

A 46-year-old man who went to reserve bus tickets for his village in Konkan for Ganeshotsav was mowed down by a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus while he was entering the bus depot at Khopat in Thane.

The bus driver did not see him cross the road and rammed into him. He was taken to the hospital but succumbed during the treatment.

The incident led to rage among the other commuters who demanded justice for the deceased.

The incident occurred at around 3.15pm in the afternoon. The deceased, Gopal Khedekar, 46, resident of Lokmanya Nagar, had five children. He worked with the Lodha group. He was a native of Dapol and wanted to go there for the upcoming Ganeshotsav.

Naupada police sub-inspector, Dattatray Londhe, said, “Khedekar reserved the tickets and was on his way home. While he was crossing at the entrance of the depot, an ST bus coming from Nalasopara was entering the depot at a speed. The driver, Vilas Gholap, 35, allegedly failed to notice Khedekar and ran over him. The right side front wheel ran over Khedekar’s abdomen. The mob was enraged and we had to control it. The people demanded that the driver be taken into custody immediately. We, however, took Khedekar to hospital and have registered a case against Gholap. He is yet to be arrested.”

