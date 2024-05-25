Man kills friend for flirting with his wife, arrested

MUMBAI: The Virar police on Thursday arrested a man for allegedly killing his friend for flirting with his wife in April. The accused, Govind Khania, after killing him dumped his body at Dongarawar area in Sainath Nagar in Vasai East. HT Image

On April 23, a missing complaint was filed of Ramesh Nair, 48, by his relative. On Thursday, the police found a body in a decomposed state in Dongarawara registered an accidental death report (ADR) and sent the body for postmortem.

During investigations, the police found out that the decomposed body matched the description of Nair provided by the relative and subsequent medical examination.

The medical report of the deceased also established that he had died because of a blow to his chest, after which the Virar Police registered a case of murder against an unidentified person. Further investigation led the police to suspect the deceased friend Khania as someone who knew about his medical condition would have killed him.

Upon questioning Khania, he confessed to killing Nair. He told the police that Nair and he were friends. Khania was angry with Nair as he often flirted with his wife. Suspecting that Nair had a crush on his wife, Khania would often fight with him and assault him.

Sanjay Chavan, police sub-inspector with the Virar police station, said that on April 23, Khania assaulted Nair after he flirted with his wife. “Khanja knew that Nair had a chest problem and punching him there would kill him,” said Chavan.

“We have arrested Khania under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code and are investigating further,” said Chavan.