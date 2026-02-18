Mumbai, The family members of a 41-year-old man, who was run over by a BEST bus in Mumbai's Santacruz area, alleged on Wednesday that he died as a civic-run hospital did not arrange an ambulance to shift him to a private medical facility. Man run over by BEST bus died as civic hospital did not arrange ambulance, allege his kin

The accident occurred on Saturday night and the victim was declared dead after being shifted to the private hospital, they said.

A video of the accident went viral on social media on Wednesday.

The deceased, Arun Tiwari, was travelling from his Vakola residence to a nearby petrol pump on February 14. When he reached Kalina, his motorcycle skidded due to a pothole and he fell down on the road. Just then, a bus operated by the Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport ran over him, a police official said.

Tiwari was rushed to the civic-run V N Desai Hospital. However, doctors there advised his family to shift him to Lilavati Hospital for emergency medical care, he said.

The victim's wife said, "As per the doctors' advice, we requested Desai Hospital authorities and staffers to arrange an ambulance to shift him. However, despite waiting for nearly 30 minutes, no such arrangement was made. Eventually, we shifted him to Lilavati Hospital, where he was declared dead."

Had the Desai Hospital authorities arranged an ambulance in time, his life could have been saved, she said.

The deceased was survived by his wife and a minor daughter.

After the accident, locals caught the bus driver and assaulted him before he was rescued by the police. The driver was later admitted to a nearby hospital, the police official said.

Based on a complaint filed by a family member of the deceased, the bus driver was booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita Act, he said, adding that investigation was underway.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.