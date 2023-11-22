Man sets 5 motorcycles ablaze in housing society

N K Gupta HT Image

Ulhasnagar: The Central police in Ulhasnagar have registered a case against Vijay Balani, a 52-year-old resident of Ramdev’s apartment. Balani, employed in a chartered accountancy firm, is accused of setting fire to five two-wheelers parked in Gurudev Apartment near CHM college on Sunday night while residents were asleep.

According to the police, the two-wheelers, and all the belongings of the residents were parked in the apartment. Residents of the building rushed to the spot and were prompted to douse the fire, but five motorcycles were burned completely. The incident was captured on CCTV, leading residents to suspect Balani’s involvement, suggesting he may have acted under the influence of alcohol.

Navin Hinduja, a resident, filed a case against Balani, citing charges under sections 427 (Mischief causing damage to the amount of fifty rupees) and 435 (Mischief by fire or explosive substance with intent to cause damage to the amount of one hundred) of the Indian Penal Code.

Mahesh Bandgar, Assistant Police Inspector at Central Police Station, stated, “Prima facie, we lodged a case based on the complaint. No arrest has been made yet, but a notice has been issued to the accused to appear at the police station.”

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON