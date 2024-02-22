Man stabs coworker with scissor, hangs self later

Mumbai: Two workers were found dead inside a small commercial unit in a slum of Kajupada in Sakinaka on Wednesday morning. The police learnt that one of them had allegedly killed the other and then hanged himself to death. The incident came to light after the owner of the premises tried to enter in the morning. HT Image

The Sakinaka police have registered a case to conduct an investigation. According to the police, the incident took place in the early hours of Wednesday. The two deceased men are identified as Saddam Alam, 27 and Mohammed Ayaz Sheikh, 22 were both working as tailors at the garment manufacturing unit run out Navyuvak Housing Society in Kajupada in Kurla West. Prima facie, it looked like Alam had first killed Sheikh and then died by suicide.

“The two men would live on the upper floor of the two-storied building. We found that Sheikh’s body was rife with several stab wounds and had a deep gash on the throat. It seemed that Alam would have been very angry at his co-worker,” said an officer from Sakinaka police. A bloodied scissor used by Alam to stab Sheikh was also retrieved from the room, he added.

The scene was first witnessed by the owner of the unit Gulal Mohammed Hameed, who ran a business of making clothes from rags from this place. When he was trying to enter the unit, he found it locked from inside. “He opened the room with an extra key that he had and immediately alerted the police. When we reached the spot, we found Alam hanging and Sheikh lying nearby in a pool of blood,” said the policeman.

Alam is from West Bengal and Sheikh is from Uttar Pradesh. Through preliminary enquiry from the neighbours and other workers, the police learnt that Alam had been easily irritable and quick to anger over the past few days due to some issues with his family back home.

They also found that two years ago, a case of attempted murder had been filed against Alam. He had reportedly stabbed a person in the neighbourhood over some petty fight. “We have registered a case under section 302 (murder) of the Indian Penal Code against Alam. We are also making enquiries and recording statements of people who knew the two men,” said the officer.