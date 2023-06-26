Man stabs his friend over petty issue in Dombivli

N K Gupta HT Image

Dombivli:

The Manpada police arrested a man for allegedly stabbing his friend over a petty issue in Dombivli on Sunday night, said the police on Monday.

The incident took place at Pisavli village, Dombvli East near Tata Power station in Dombivli on Sunday night at about 10.30 pm.

The accused has been identified as Kiran Prabhakar Shinde, 26, a daily wage labourer, while the deceased is identified as Shailesh Avinash Shilvant, 26, who resided along with his parents and elder brother at Dombivli East near Tata Power station.

Police sources said that Shinde allegedly stabbed him four to five times in his abdomen and head and Shilvant attempted to flee from the spot but Shinde tried to chase him. Meanwhile, Shilvant collapsed on the road due to heavy blood loss and Shinde fled from the spot. A passerby found the man lying in a pool of blood and alerted local police about it.

Sunil Tarmale, Police Inspector, Manpada police station said, “We rushed to the spot and took him to a local hospital where he was declared dead before admission.” Tarmale further added, “We were going through CCTV footage which was installed nearby and while checking the footage, one man chased the deceased. We circulated the photo of the accused to our informers and later traced him from Dombivli.”

A police source said that Shinde has on record a criminal and had three cases registered including sexual assault against him. A case was booked under section 302 (punishment of murder) against Shinde.

