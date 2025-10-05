Man who killed friend over ₹6k in Raigad nabbed from Indo-Nepal border

NAVI MUMBAI: The Khopoli police recently arrested a 27-year-old murderer who had fled to the Indo-Nepal border after killing one of his friends in Raigad district following a dispute over repayment of ₹6,000 last month. (Shutterstock)

The murder took place on September 11, 2025, at Devanhave village in Khalapur taluka, Raigad district. The accused, Akhtar Habib Baitha, is based in Pirokhar village in Madhubani district and was looking for a job.

According to the police, the deceased, Paras Harihar Singh, 50, also from Bihar, had lent ₹6,000 to the accused. He recently demanded that Baitha repay him the money. Enraged, Baitha allegedly struck Singh on the back of his head with a stone, causing fatal injuries. He then abandoned the injured man and fled.

Superintendent of Police Aanchal Dalal said, “It was a murder committed over a mere ₹6,000. The accused had taken the amount as he was jobless, and he fled immediately after the crime. Tracking him across multiple states and eventually to the Indo-Nepal border required persistent coordination and careful intelligence work.”

After the murder, Baitha and his wife reportedly travelled through Thane, Dahanu, Surat, and Ahmedabad, frequently switching locations and shutting off his phone to avoid detection. Despite the lack of concrete leads, the Khopoli Police continued to pursue the case.

Following weeks of investigation, a special team led by Assistant Police Inspector Sujit Gadade received a tip-off that the accused had crossed into Mahottari, Nepal, and that they expected him to return to meet his relatives near the border. “The police team coordinated with local units and laid a trap, successfully arresting Baitha on September 29, at around 2:45p.m.,” said an investigating officer

SP Dalal further commended the officers involved in the case. “The accused confessed to the murder during interrogation and was remanded to police custody until October 4, 2025. Further investigation into his movements and possible associates is ongoing.”