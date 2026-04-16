Pune, RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday said the Mangeshkar family, which produced legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, has been rendering service to humanity and society. Mangeshkar family has been serving humanity and society, says RSS chief

Bhagwat was speaking after he, along with Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis and Deputy CM Eknath Shinde, laid the foundation stone of 'Lata Asha Mangeshkar Institute of Medical Sciences' at Nandoshi here.

The ceremony was conducted days after Asha Bhosle died in Mumbai at age 92.

"The Mangeshkar family, which produced legendary singers Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle, has been rendering service to humanity and society. When there is a sense of belonging, service happens naturally," Bhagwat said.

"Lata Mangeshkar and Asha Bhosle rendered lifelong service through their music, and that is why their voices have the power to heal human suffering. The Lata Asha hospital project is a tribute to the work of both singers," he added.

Education and healthcare are essential for human life, and both must be affordable and accessible to all, the RSS chief asserted on the occasion.

If all types of medical treatment are available under one roof, it reduces the financial burden on patients, he said, adding this approach has been incorporated into the new hospital project in line with the Mangeshkar family's service-oriented vision.

"Today, many people in society are engaged in selfless service without expecting anything in return, which helps sustain a sense of belonging. Selfless service and brotherhood keep society united and strengthen faith in goodness," he said.

Therefore, it is important to continue such service projects, and everyone should contribute to these humanitarian efforts, Bhagwat added.

If all make an effort, the suffering in society can be reduced, he emphasised.

CM Fadnavis hailed the philanthropic ethos of the Mangeshkars, and said the medical foundation run by the family avoided commercialisation and chose to serve society.

"While charitable institutions working in this sector often display a degree of commercialisation to sustain such projects, the Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital has demonstrated how a spirit of service can be maintained alongside it. The Lata Asha Hospital will offer a similar experience," he said.

With multiple treatment systems, a rehabilitation centre, and a cancer care facility included in the project, patients will receive comprehensive and effective treatment, the CM said.

Hailing the Mangeshkar family, Fadnavis said, along with their service to music, they have consistently upheld a strong sense of patriotism and national service.

"The family has always stepped forward to help during times of national crisis. Through the Deenanath Mangeshkar trust, many underprivileged patients have received treatment. The hospital has provided healthcare to lakhs of patients without commercialising service," he said.

This legacy will continue through the new hospital project, Fadnavis said.

Paying tribute to Asha Bhosle, the CM said she transformed life's hardships into positivity, had a vibrant and energetic personality, and never allowed negativity to take hold.

He also described as extraordinary the fact that she could perform at a three-hour concert even in her nineties.

Deputy Chief Minister Eknath Shinde said many patients are receiving a new lease of life at Deenanath Mangeshkar Hospital.

"The upcoming hospital project will continue to save thousands of lives, ease the suffering of many families, and rekindle hope among patients to live," Shinde said.

This article was generated from an automated news agency feed without modifications to text.