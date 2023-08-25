Ticketing agent stabbed outside LTT for refusing to pay hafta

MUMBAI: A manhunt has been launched for two notorious criminals who allegedly stabbed a 44-year-old railway ticket agent outside Lokmanya Tilak Terminus (LTT) on Wednesday around 8pm after he refused to fulfill their demand for extortion amount of ₹1 lakh. HT Image

The accused have been identified as Krishna Chikne and Nilesh Kamble, who have at least four to five cases of extortion registered against them in Tilak Nagar, Shivaji Nagar, and Govandi police stations.

The incident happened when the complainant, Mangal Singh, 43, was talking to his friend, and both the accused came and started abusing him. Kamble held Singh from behind, and Chikne took out a knife from his pocket, stabbed Singh on his thigh and hand, and fled, said a police officer.

They used to extort ₹10,000 from Singh every month. In the last five months, Singh did not give them any money and started threatening him and demanding ₹1 lakh, said Deepak Bagul, senior police inspector, Tilak Nagar police station.

The police were informed about the incident, and they rushed Singh to Rajawadi Hospital, where he was admitted. “We recorded the statement of the victim and registered a case of attempt to murder and extortion, assault against the accused,” said the officer.

