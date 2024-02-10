Congress leader Baba Siddique joining deputy chief minister Ajit Pawar’s Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) is just the beginning and many more leaders are going to switch their loyalty in the coming days, said the faction’s state unit chief, Sunil Tatkare, on Friday. Many more leaders likely to defect to NCP soon: Tatkare

“Baba Siddique along with his supporters is joining the NCP tomorrow. He has a big network in Mumbai and across the state. In the coming days, many more such inductions are going to be seen. The NCP will come up as a strong ally in the National Democratic Alliance,” Tatkare said.

Snapping his 48-year-old ties, Siddique resigned from the primary membership of Congress on Thursday. His son and Vandre East (Bandra East) MLA Zeeshan is likely to follow suit in the coming months. Siddique is a popular face in Mumbai and his induction has come as a shot in the arm for the Ajit Pawar-led faction that was recently recognised as the real NCP by the Election Commission of India.

Tatkare also demanded formation of a special investigation team (SIT) to probe the shocking murder of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Abhishek Ghosalkar that was streamed live by the assailant.

“It was a shocking incident. I condemn it and request home minister Devendra Fadnavis to take stern action against the criminals. I hope an SIT will be formed to probe the incident,” he said.

A viral video of the crime, which took place at Mauris Noronha’s office in IC Colony in Borivali West on Thursday evening, showed Ghosalkar being shot in the abdomen and shoulder. Shortly after that, Noronha also killed himself. The investigation has been handed over to the Mumbai crime branch.