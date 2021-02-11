Maratha candidates can apply in EWS category for jobs in energy department

The Maharashtra government on Wednesday announced that Maratha candidates from the Socially and Educationally Backward Class (SEBC) can apply for jobs in the state energy department in the Economically Weaker Section (EWS) reservation. A circular on the decision was issued by the department on Wednesday. The state may soon also allow Maratha candidates to avail the benefit of job reservation under the EWS quota in all the departments.

The government’s decision throws open around 8,000 jobs in the energy department to Maratha candidates, whose fate has been in the balance after the newly-created SEBC quota is stayed by the Supreme Court (SC), said energy minister Nitin Raut.

The circular issued by the energy department stated that Maratha candidates can apply under the EWS quota, which is 10%. The department had started the process of recruiting for various posts in 2019, however, the process was delayed.

Raut said that the advertisement for recruitment that was published in 2019 had to be put on hold after a stay on the Maratha quota on September 9, 2020. He added that those who want to avail the benefit can apply for the around 8,000 posts including those for engineer, junior engineer, sub-station assistant, etc.

Candidates from the Maratha community who are also eligible for EWS quota and fulfil the income criteria can seek benefit under the quota, Raut said. The government has instructed all district administrations to set up special cells to initiate drives to issue EWS certificates. The state also stated that it would be optional for Maratha candidates to avail the benefit of EWS quota.

State cabinet minister and head of the cabinet sub-committee on Maratha reservations, Ashok Chavan on Wednesday requested the state cabinet to make this benefit available for other government departments as well. He added that the government is positive about applying the same decision to all other departments as well.