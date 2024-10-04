New Delhi: The union cabinet on Thursday approved the conferment of classical language status to five new languages – Marathi, Pali, Prakrit, Assamese, and Bengali, taking the total number of recognised classical languages to eleven. The Cabinet also updated the eligibility criteria for classical languages under the Centre’s Language Expert Committee. Marathi, 4 other languages granted classical status

This decision increases the number of recognised classical languages from six to eleven. Previously recognised languages are Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia, which was the last language to enter the club in 2014.

Information and broadcasting minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said the “historic” move aimed to “preserve the rich cultural heritage of India.”

“Until now, the notified classical languages included Tamil, Sanskrit, Telugu, Kannada, Malayalam, and Odia. These languages were already recognised as classical languages. The new proposals have been examined within this framework and any future proposals will also be assessed in the same manner, based on proper scientific evidence, research, and historical data,” he said.

Calling Marathi “India’s pride”, prime minister Narendra Modi posted on X: “This honour acknowledges the rich cultural contribution of Marathi in our nation’s history. Marathi has always been a cornerstone of Indian heritage. I am sure with the status of a classical language, many more people will be motivated to learn it.”

The decision to confer classical language status on Marathi was welcomed by all political parties in the state.

Chief minister Eknath Shinde called it a golden day for Maharashtra and Marathi language and said it would be celebrated as Marathi Bhasha Gaurav Din every year.

“A long pending demand of Maharashtra has been fulfilled. This was also a dream of late Shiv Sena founder Balasaheb Thackeray. I thank PM Narendra Modi, home minister Amit Shah and union cultural affairs minister Gajendrasinh Shekhawat,” said Shinde.

Deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis said the decision has paved the way for comprehensive development of Marathi with the help of the central grants.

The demand for granting classical language status to Marathi dates back a decade. In 2013, the Maharashtra government submitted a proposal for Marathi’s recognition. Former Maharashtra chief minister Prithviraj Chavan then established a committee of language experts in 2014 to assess the language. The panel confirmed that Marathi met all the criteria for recognition as a classical language, and its report reached the Centre.

On Thursday, Chavan welcomed the move to finally grant classical language status to Marathi, saying, “I complement and congratulate every Marathi litterateur in state. It is a happy occasion though it took long.” But he also alleged that the decision was taken in view of upcoming assembly elections in the state.

Other Congress leaders too levelled the same allegation, saying the NDA government’s move had come in the face of an “imminent defeat” in the Maharashtra assembly polls.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh said he had reminded the PM several times to clear the proposal pending with the government.

“...On October 3, 2024, a few weeks before an imminent defeat in the upcoming Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha Elections, the non-biological PM finally awakens from his long slumber. ‘Itni deri kyon’ (Why so late) non-biological Pradhan Mantriji?” he said in a post on X.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and former minister for Marathi language development department Subhash Desai also alleged the decision was influenced by the impending assembly polls in the state.

“At last, Marathi and Maharashtra got its due respect. It is a moment of pride for all of us. The Maharashtra government had submitted the proposal around 10 years ago. But the union government delayed the decision. Now, at last, the BJP-led union government has given classical language status to Marathi with an eye on the elections,” said Desai.

With inputs from Niraj Pandit