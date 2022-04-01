Marathi literature through calligraphy to adorn 35 Navi Mumbai walls
Thirty five walls across the city of Navi Mumbai will depict prominent literature by Marathi poets in the form of calligraphy.
To promote Marathi literature and to get residents to take up reading, the civic administration is getting some segments of Marathi Abhangs (devotional poetries) inscribed onto the walls across the city. Students from arts schools like JJ School of Arts and Thane School of Arts have been roped in for the calligraphy.
The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) has undertaken a major beautification work that includes wall paintings among others. The idea to have poems inscribed on the walls is another initiative to add to the city’s aesthetic appeal.
“We are roping in artists and calligraphers to depict the literary work in an attractive manner. Noted literary works have been identified and artists have been asked to depict the beauty of these art works in the form of calligraphy,” said city engineer Sanjay Desai.
Walls along Palm Beach Road, prominent city chowks, popular picnic spots like Vashi mini seashore and Wonder Park in Nerul are the areas identified for getting the Abhangs written. Presently, the students have exhibited their talent on 10 walls and in the next 15 days, work on the remaining 25 walls would be completed.
Some of the poems to be inscribed on the walls include abhangs written by noted poets like Kusumagraj, Govindagraj, Suresh Bhat, Vinda Karandikar and Sant Dnyaneshwar. NMMC recently got well-known calligrapher Achyut Palav to inscribe the poem glorifying Marathi language by Sant Dnyaneshwar Aisi Akshare Rasikhe on the walls of NMMC headquarters.
“This is one of the many beautiful writings by Sant Dnyaneshwar that describes the beauty and intensity of Marathi language. Such paintings should invoke curiosity and prompt residents to find more about the artwork,” said an official involved with the work.
Residents have appreciated the activity. “It is a good move to promote Marathi literature. After seeing the calligraphy on Sant Dnyaneshwar’s poem, I went and searched on Google what the poem meant. Even the manner used to present the topic by means of calligraphy in itself is commendable,” said Shrija Das, 38, a resident of Nerul.
-
Kalyan Dombivli Municipal Corporation adds cycle rickshaws to its fleet to collect waste
In order to ensure that segregated waste is collected from all parts of Kalyan-Dombivli Municipal Corporation limits, the civic body has hired 25 cycle rickshaws to do the job. As per the civic body, big garbage vehicles cannot reach slums and areas with narrow roads. In order to ensure that these areas are also covered, the cycle rickshaws have been added to the fleet. Many residents come out of their houses with segregated waste.
-
Navi Mumbai woman cheated of ₹93 lakh by man posing to be son of industrialist
The Navi Mumbai police are on the lookout for an accused who cheated a 46-year-old woman of ₹93 lakh by introducing himself as the son of a well-known businessman and owner of a tobacco company from Sangamner, a city in Ahmednagar district. The accused first befriended the victim via Facebook and then promised to be a partner with her in a chain of pub and restaurant businesses.
-
Three arrested for extorting cylinder delivery person, associate in Pune
The crime branch unit II officials have nabbed three persons for abducting another person on the pretext that he was selling illegal commercial cylinders in the market and forcibly extorted ₹1 lakh from him on March 15. The complainant was taking his LPG gas cylinder distribution vehicle when he was accosted by three persons in a car and two others on a two-wheeler.
-
Midnight fire burns down pavilion godown in Nana peth
A pavilion material godown at Quarter Gate chowk area in Nana peth was reduced to ashes in a major midnight fire which took place around Thursday midnight. According to the fire brigade officials, the pavilion material included plastic and other inflammable items. One person sustained burn injuries and was admitted to Sassoon general hospital where his condition is stable. Fire chief Sunil Gilbile said the burnt items comprised wood, bamboo, curtains and decorative material.
-
16-yr-old booked in Pune for recording videos of home tutor in bathroom
The Alankar police have booked a 16-year-old boy for allegedly placing a mobile phone in the washroom with the intention of recording her home tutor while she used the lavatory. The incident took place between March 3 and March 30. According to the police, the victim has been teaching English to the student at his home for the past five years. Police Inspector (crime) Sangeeta Patil is investigating the case.
