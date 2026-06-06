MUMBAI: The Shiv Sena’s aggressive campaign to enforce Marathi signboards across the city has thrown the spotlight on the BMC’s shops and establishments department (SED), with the chairperson of the Law, Revenue and General Purpose Committee flagging severe staff shortages, questionable registration data and a revenue loss of up to ₹500 crore. Marathi signboard drive exposes manpower crunch, flawed records in BMC

In a letter to municipal commissioner Ashwini Bhide on Tuesday, chairperson Diksha Karkar sought an urgent joint review meeting and demanded sweeping reforms in the SED department responsible for regulating over one million registered establishments across the city.

The ongoing signboard drive was launched after deputy mayor Sanjay Ghadi directed commercial establishments to ensure within a month that the Marathi (Devanagari) script appeared first and in a larger font than other languages on signboards. He had warned of “Shiv Sena-like action” against non-compliant shops and establishments after the stipulated deadline.

According to civic records, 1,023 shops and establishments have so far been issued notices under the drive started on May 14. Violations attract penalties under the Maharashtra Shops and Establishments Act,2017 with fines of ₹2,000 per employee, subject to a maximum of ₹1 lakh.

Karkar has argued that enforcement has been hampered by a chronic shortage of field staff. Of the department’s sanctioned strength of 127 inspectors, only 54 posts are filled, leaving 73 vacancies. Recruitment has remained frozen since 2014. The situation is further strained, as 26 inspectors are assigned to SIR duties as of Wednesday , reducing the department’s ability to conduct field inspections and verify compliance.

Significantly, Karkar’s letter also questions the veracity of the number of shops and establishments registered. As of March 31, 2026, a total of 10,83,251 establishments were registered online across the BMC’s 26 administrative wards, a figure that Karkar called into doubt, pointing out that the existing online registration system allows multiple registrations for the same establishment. If an owner identifies an error in a certificate or acknowledgement receipt, she pointed out, a fresh registration can be generated without cancelling the earlier one, leading to duplicate and multiple entries.

A civic official told HT that he knew a shop that was registered seven times, and was counted as seven shops in the database. Another senior official said that multiple entries had artificially inflated the database. Officials estimate that duplicate registrations could account for nearly 30% of the total records.

Karkar told HT that such a huge data discrepancy could derail any future policy decisions. She has recommended adopting an Aadhaar-linked authentication mechanism similar to that used on the Maharashtra government’s portal that is in place across the state. Under the proposed system, applicants have to create unique user IDs and verify registrations through OTPs sent to Aadhaar-linked mobile numbers.

Karkar’s letter also revives a long-standing debate over civic revenue. She has sought the restoration of registration fees, renewal fees, change fees and trade refuse charges (TRC), which were discontinued in 2017 following the replacement of the earlier act.

Before the fees were scrapped, the BMC earned an estimated ₹60 crore to ₹80 crore annually through registration-related charges and TRC collections. The letter estimates that the discontinuation of these levies has resulted in cumulative revenue losses of ₹300 crore to ₹500 crore over the past nine years.