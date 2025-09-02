MUMBAI: A fresh controversy has erupted in Maharashtra’s education sector after the state school education department directed schools to implement the Centre’s Mera School Mera Abhiman (Our School, Our Pride) programme without translating its Hindi title into Marathi. Several teacher associations and educationists have objected, insisting the initiative should be renamed Mazi Shala, Maza Abhiman to reflect the state’s language and identity. Marathi vs Hindi row brews over ‘Mera School Mera Abhiman’ scheme

The nationwide scheme, scheduled for September 2—observed as Sankalp Din (Resolution Day)—seeks to instil pride in schools by encouraging them to showcase achievements, celebrate cultural diversity, and highlight how they have overcome challenges. Activities planned in Maharashtra include quizzes, debates, cultural performances, teacher felicitation, and social awareness campaigns.

Acting on the appeal of rural development and panchayat raj minister Jaykumar Gore, the state school education department issued a circular making participation mandatory. Officials have expressed hope that the initiative will help students cultivate a deeper bond with their schools and strengthen values such as knowledge, discipline, and culture.

But the retention of the Hindi title has triggered sharp criticism. “Why should schools in Maharashtra be made to run activities under a Hindi name?” asked Sushil Shejule of the Marathi Abhyas Kendra, arguing that such programmes must be accessible in Marathi. He also criticised the government for issuing instructions at the last minute, leaving schools little time to plan.

Echoing the sentiment, Mahendra Ganpule of the Maharashtra State Principals’ Association said the move exposes contradictions in state policy. “On one hand, the government claims to uphold Marathi as a classical language, and on the other, it promotes Hindi-dominated schemes like Mera School Mera Abhiman. Such duality is unacceptable,” he remarked.

Education department officials, however, defended their decision. They said the title was adopted as it appeared in a letter received from the teachers’ federation about the nationwide rollout of the programme. “Since the initiative is being implemented across the country, we used the name exactly as specified,” an officer clarified.