MUMBAI: A day after a real-estate agent was shot at in broad daylight in Kandivali, the Charkop police on Thursday arrested a 34-year-old man suspected to be the mastermind behind the attack, even as the hunt continues for the three bike-borne assailants who fled after firing at the victim. Mastermind held after Kandivali real-estate agent shot

The arrested accused has been identified as Munna Mayuddin Shaikh, who police believe coordinated the attack. Officers said the motive will be clearer only after his sustained questioning.

The victim, Freddy D’Lima, 42, a real-estate agent, was critically injured after he was shot at least twice. Doctors later removed two bullets from his body. He remains unconscious and is undergoing treatment at Oscar Hospital.

According to police, the shooting took place around 2pm on Wednesday near Father Susai School in Kandivali West. D’Lima had just stepped out of a friend’s shop and was walking towards his car when three men riding triple-seat on a motorcycle approached him. One of them, wearing a helmet, fired two rounds at close range before the trio sped away.

Investigators believe the assailants had been circling the spot for several minutes, waiting for D’Lima to emerge. CCTV footage from the area has captured their movements and is now being analysed.

“The three shooters have not yet been identified. Shaikh’s interrogation will help us establish their identities and the motive behind the attack,” an officer from the Charkop police station said.

Probe in full swing

Senior officers, including DCP (Zone XI) Sandeep Jadhav, visited the spot. Police teams are scanning CCTV footage along exit routes and checking criminal records to trace the shooters. The weapon used in the crime is suspected to be a country-made revolver which has not yet been recovered.

Locals rushed D’Lima to hospital after the attack, and police said timely intervention helped stabilise him.